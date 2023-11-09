comScore
Active Stocks
Thu Nov 09 2023 15:40:01
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 237.7 0.46%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 119.7 0.55%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 578.75 -0.25%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,375.15 -1.22%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 649.05 1.06%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Market Wrap: Nifty 50 settles lower at 19,400; Sensex down 140 points dragged by Adani Ports, HUL
Back Back

Market Wrap: Nifty 50 settles lower at 19,400; Sensex down 140 points dragged by Adani Ports, HUL

 Livemint

Market Wrap: The Nifty has gained roughly 2 per cent since November 1, when the Fed held rates steady, with its stance on monetary policy less hawkish than expected.

Nifty 50 settles lower at 19,400; Sensex down 140 points (Unsplash)Premium
Nifty 50 settles lower at 19,400; Sensex down 140 points (Unsplash)

Domestic equity benchmarks Nifty 50 and Sensex settled lower on Thursday, November 9, as the rally in financial and IT stocks since the US Federal Reserve's rate pause declined.

The NSE Nifty 50 index lost 0.25 per cent to close at 19,395.30, while the S&P BSE Sensex settled 0.22 per cent lower at 64,832.20.

The Nifty has gained roughly 2 per cent since November 1, when the Fed held rates steady, with its stance on monetary policy less hawkish than expected.

Among the Sensex firms, Hindustan Unilever fell the most by 1.58 per cent. Tech Mahindra declined 1.33 per cent, Infosys by 1.22 per cent, and Reliance Industries by 1.11 per cent. Bajaj Finance, Tata Consultancy Services, Titan and UltraTech Cement also closed lower.

Commenting on today's market performance, Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said, "Reflecting the mixed global sentiments, the Indian market is mired to a range bound trend with the Nifty index not able to breach above the key level of 19,500.''

‘’Cues from the Fed Chair's speech have reduced the likelihood of a rate hike in the near term, leading to an ease in US treasury yields and calming the market. FIIs selling has moderated but inflows continue to be muted on concerns of an elevated interest rate and a global slowdown. Mid- and small caps are back in favour after the recent fall, led by retail activities & good corporate results,'' he added.

 

MORE TO COME

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 09 Nov 2023, 03:35 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App