Domestic equity benchmarks Nifty 50 and Sensex settled lower on Thursday, November 9, as the rally in financial and IT stocks since the US Federal Reserve's rate pause declined.

The NSE Nifty 50 index lost 0.25 per cent to close at 19,395.30, while the S&P BSE Sensex settled 0.22 per cent lower at 64,832.20.

The Nifty has gained roughly 2 per cent since November 1, when the Fed held rates steady, with its stance on monetary policy less hawkish than expected.

Among the Sensex firms, Hindustan Unilever fell the most by 1.58 per cent. Tech Mahindra declined 1.33 per cent, Infosys by 1.22 per cent, and Reliance Industries by 1.11 per cent. Bajaj Finance, Tata Consultancy Services, Titan and UltraTech Cement also closed lower.

Commenting on today's market performance, Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said, "Reflecting the mixed global sentiments, the Indian market is mired to a range bound trend with the Nifty index not able to breach above the key level of 19,500.''

‘’Cues from the Fed Chair's speech have reduced the likelihood of a rate hike in the near term, leading to an ease in US treasury yields and calming the market. FIIs selling has moderated but inflows continue to be muted on concerns of an elevated interest rate and a global slowdown. Mid- and small caps are back in favour after the recent fall, led by retail activities & good corporate results,'' he added.

