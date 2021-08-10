Indian stock markets ended higher today amid volatile trade after retreating from fresh peaks scaled earlier in the session. Losses in automakers and metal companies tempered gains in IT and telecom stocks. The Nifty 50 index and the S&P BSE Sensex, which earlier hit record highs during the session, gave most of the gains to end 0.13% higher and 0.28% higher at 16,280 and 54,554 respectively.

Indian rupee today fell to two-week low against the US dollar, tracking weakness of other Asian currencies which also fell amid broad dollar strength. The The rupee ended at 74.42 per dollar, compared with its Monday close of 74.26, amid concerns the U.S. Federal Reserve will taper its stimulus sooner than expected.

The dollar index rose to 93.040 while US Treasury yields rose overnight after Friday's data showed record-high job openings. This raises the prospects of the Fed reducing bond-buying and tighten its massive coronavirus-driven stimulus.

"Nifty has closed in a narrow band of 16238-16280 over the last five sessions suggesting a tug of war between bulls and bears as far as index heavyweights are concerned although the broader market continues to bleed. We expect Nifty to breakout upwards of this band (though mildly) before seeing a larger correction," said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities.

The BSE midcap index fell 0.9% while smallcap index slumped over 2%.

"Banks and financials pack are largely helping the index to sustain at these levels while broader indices are seeing continuous profit taking. Considering the scenario, we advise keeping extra caution in the selection of trades and preferring the sectors/stocks which are trading in line with the trend," said Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

Shares of food delivery company Zomato, which went public recently, fell about 4.1% ahead of the company's first quarterly results. The Nifty IT index advanced 0.9% while the Nifty Metal index fell 2.7%, amid concerns over weakening Chinese demand.

"The markets climbed well above the 16300 mark and seemed all poised to close above it too. However there was a sharp and nervous sell off mid day which brought the index close to 16200. We recovered well but did not close above the 16300 level. Once we are successful in doing so, we will witness a rally to 16600 as the next target for the Nifty," Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments.

Global shares hovered below record highs today as investors remained concerned of earlier than expected tapering by US Fed. (With Reuters inputs)





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.