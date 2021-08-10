"The markets climbed well above the 16300 mark and seemed all poised to close above it too. However there was a sharp and nervous sell off mid day which brought the index close to 16200. We recovered well but did not close above the 16300 level. Once we are successful in doing so, we will witness a rally to 16600 as the next target for the Nifty," Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments.