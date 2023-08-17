Market Wrap: Sensex falls 0.5%, Nifty ends below 19,400 on weak global cues3 min read 17 Aug 2023, 03:33 PM IST
Market Wrap Today: Indian markets close in red due to weak global cues and concerns over inflation and Chinese economy. Sensex down 388.40 points (-0.59%) and Nifty down 99.75 points (-0.51%).
Domestic benchmark equity indices ended in red on Thursday, as global cues for markets continue to remain weak in response to US Fed minutes that suggested that one more rate hike may be necessary in this rising cycle to curb inflation. Further, Chinese macroeconomic data, which showed that the economy is slowing faster than anticipated earlier, was another contributing reason weighing on the market sentiment.
