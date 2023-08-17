Domestic benchmark equity indices ended in red on Thursday, as global cues for markets continue to remain weak in response to US Fed minutes that suggested that one more rate hike may be necessary in this rising cycle to curb inflation. Further, Chinese macroeconomic data, which showed that the economy is slowing faster than anticipated earlier, was another contributing reason weighing on the market sentiment.

The 30-share BSE Sensex ended at 65,151.02 down 388.40 points or down 0.59% while the Nifty also closed at 19,365.25 level, down 99.75 points or 0.51%.

Consumer stocks fell 0.89%, led by a 2.05% decrease in ITC as analysts warned that the recent rise in its share prices may have limited rerating potential. IT firms, which derive a large portion of their revenue from the US, fell 0.49% on concerns about further monetary policy tightening in the US.

ITC, LTI Mindtree, Reliance Industries were major laggards of Nifty 50 on Thursday's session. Among the sectoral indices, Nifty FMCG, Nifty Oil & Gas, Nifty IT, and Nifty Media were down 0.89% to 0.40%. With the Midcap Index closing in the green, midcaps largely outperform.

Top Nifty gainers and losers today

As many as 34 stocks ended in the red in the Nifty index while 15 stocks clocked gains.

Shares of ITC Ltd (down 2.07 per cent), LTIMindtree Ltd (down 2.06 per cent) and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 1.83 per cent) ended as the top losers in the Nifty index.

On the other hand, shares of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (up 4.43 per cent), Titan Company Ltd (up 2.01 per cent) and Adani Enterprises Ltd (up 1.33 per cent) settled as the top gainers in the Nifty index today.

Expert View on Market

"The mounting influence of weak global cues hindered the domestic market's ability to recoup, resulting in sustained selling pressure. The release of Fed minutes unveiled a divided stance among its members regarding the necessity of additional rate hikes, contrasting the previously anticipated rate pause.

Concurrently, the Indian rupee experienced a decline due to the dollar index surpassing 103.5; however, likely intervention from the RBI offered a degree of support. Moreover, the escalation of US bond yields is expected to limit the influx of foreign investments into the Indian market, further impacting market dynamics," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Technical Views on Nifty

According to Rajesh Bhosale - Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst, Angel One, once again, the US markets experienced a weak trading session overnight, and taking cues from there, the GIFT Nifty indicated a sluggish start.

However, the actual beginning was relatively steady, opening on a neutral note. Nevertheless, prices swiftly declined thereafter, revisiting the low seen on Wednesday. In the latter part of the session, significant momentum was missing. Despite this, prices successfully held onto crucial support levels and concluded the session with a decline of around half a percent, settling at 19365.

"From a technical perspective, there hasn't been a substantial shift. Prices persist in oscillating within a notably narrow range of 200 points. On the daily chart, the third consecutive candle has formed within the range of 19300 to 19500. Traders are opting for cautious positions on the index front, awaiting a catalyst for a momentum-driven movement. The aforementioned trading range is defined by two moving averages, with the 50 EMA defending prices at lower levels and the 20 EMA capping prices at higher levels.

Given the intraday indicators indicating oversold conditions alongside positive divergence, we remain hopeful that the 19250 to 19300 range will be upheld in the context of the weekly closure. However, a breach beneath this range could potentially trigger further weakness in the short term, directing prices towards levels around 19000 to 18925," said Bhosale.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

