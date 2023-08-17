Market Wrap: Sensex falls 0.5%, Nifty ends below 19,400 on weak global cues

"From a technical perspective, there hasn't been a substantial shift. Prices persist in oscillating within a notably narrow range of 200 points. On the daily chart, the third consecutive candle has formed within the range of 19300 to 19500. Traders are opting for cautious positions on the index front, awaiting a catalyst for a momentum-driven movement. The aforementioned trading range is defined by two moving averages, with the 50 EMA defending prices at lower levels and the 20 EMA capping prices at higher levels.