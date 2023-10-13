Market Wrap: Sensex falls 125 points, Nifty 50 settles below 19,800, dragged by IT, banking stocks
Market Wrap: Nifty 50 loses 42.95 points to settle at 19,751.05. The Sensex falls 125.65 points to close at 66,282.74.
Stock Market Today: Domestic benchmark equity indices slipped into red on Friday's session despite some intraday recoveries. In the last hour of the trade, index heavyweight stocks such as HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, State Bank of India, and Axis Bank witnessed major selling dragging down the benchmark indices.
