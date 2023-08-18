Market Wrap: Sensex falls 200 points, Nifty ends around 19,300 amid weak global cues3 min read 18 Aug 2023, 03:32 PM IST
Market Wrap today: Indian stock market ends negative for second consecutive session due to global cues and foreign fund outflows. IT stocks also contribute to overall market sentiment. Sensex down 0.31%, Nifty down 0.28%.
Market Wrap: Domestic benchmark equity indices ended negative for the second straight session on Friday on the backdrop of unfavourable global cues and additional foreign fund outflows. Further, information technology (IT) stocks too weighed on the overall domestic market sentiment.
