Market Wrap: Domestic benchmark equity indices ended negative for the second straight session on Friday on the backdrop of unfavourable global cues and additional foreign fund outflows. Further, information technology (IT) stocks too weighed on the overall domestic market sentiment.

Analysts anticipate further profit taking in the markets due to several of factors, including the weakening Indian rupee, rising domestic inflation, a decline in foreign investment, the slowdown in China, and concerns about US interest rates.

The 30-share BSE Sensex ended at 64,948.66 down 202.36 points or down 0.31% while the Nifty also closed at 19,310.15 level, down 55.10 points or 0.28%.

IT firms, which derive a large portion of their revenue from the US, fell 1.47% for the second straight session on concerns about further monetary policy tightening in the US. Mphasis Ltd, Tech Mahindra Ltd, TCS Ltd, and Infosys Ltd was down 1.74% to over 2%.

Meanwhile, among other sectoral indices, banks, financial, realty, consumer durables, pharma ended in red on Friday's session. Nifty FMCG, media, metals, PSU bank closed in green.

On the stock specific front, Adani stocks gained 2%-10% on Friday's trading session on the back of multiple news developments. Shares of Adani Enterprises Ltd, and shares of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd rose over 3% each and were among top gainers on Nifty 50.

Top Nifty gainers and losers today

As many as 39 stocks ended in the red in the Nifty index while 10 stocks clocked gains.

Shares of Hero MotoCorp Ltd (down 2.17 per cent), Tech Mahindra Ltd (down 2.01 per cent) and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (down 1.97 per cent) ended as the top losers in the Nifty index.

On the other hand, shares of Adani Enterprises Ltd ( up 3.7 per cent), Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (up 3.01 per cent), and Eicher Motors Ltd (up 1.41 per cent) settled as the top gainers in the Nifty index today.

Expert View on Market

“Concerns regarding inflation and shifts in investor preferences towards safer assets dampened overall market sentiment for domestic equities. Fears of a Fed rate hike, coupled with a decline in global equities, exerted additional downward pressure, specifically on IT stocks. Higher US bond yields and default risk in China are poised to prompt FIIs to adopt a more prudent stance when considering investments in emerging markets," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

According to S Ranganathan, Head of Research at LKP securities, benchmark indices ended in the red today on the back of profit taking seen in IT stocks as well as PSU stocks. The 6% deficiency in the monsoon was an important factor with several states witnessing deficits across districts. The Evergrande Bankruptcy in China though was brushed away since real estate loans in India are by and large regulated well in India now.

Technical Views on Nifty

According to Rupak De, Senior Technical analyst at LKP Securities, the index has consistently remained below its 21-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), a sign that underscores the prevalence of a bearish trend. On the lower end, support is placed at 19250. A fall below 19250, may trigger a correction towards 19000 and lower. On the higher end, resistance was placed at 19500.

"The Bank Nifty index is persistently encountering resistance at the 44000 level, where the call side holds the highest open interest.The lower end of the support is noticeable around 43600, which aligns with the presence of the 100-day moving average (DMA). If this support level is breached, it could trigger additional selling pressure in the market. A break on either side will lead to trending moves," said Kunal Shah, Senior Technical & Derivative analyst at LKP Securities.

