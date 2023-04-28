Stock market today: Sensex jumps almost by a percent; Nifty reclaims 18k; investors richer by nearly ₹3 lakh crore5 min read . Updated: 28 Apr 2023, 04:30 PM IST
Sensex closed 463 points, or 0.76 per cent, higher at 61,112.44 while Nifty closed the day at 18,065, up 150 points, or 0.84 per cent.
Domestic market sentiment remained bullish on Friday as benchmarks the Sensex and the Nifty ended almost a per cent higher each on all-round buying amid mixed global cues.
