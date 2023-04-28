Domestic market sentiment remained bullish on Friday as benchmarks the Sensex and the Nifty ended almost a per cent higher each on all-round buying amid mixed global cues.

Global markets were mixed. Major Asian peers, such as Japan's Nikkei and China's Shanghai Composite Index ended over a per cent higher each but after strong gains overnight due to better-than-expected earnings from Facebook parent Meta Platforms, US stock futures edged lower. Key European markets, too, traded in the red.

After opening 72 points higher at 60,721.61, Sensex rose 560 points in intraday trade to 61,209.46. The index finally closed 463 points, or 0.76 per cent, higher at 61,112.44 while Nifty closed the day at 18,065, up 150 points, or 0.84 per cent.

Shares of Reliance Industries, ITC, Larsen & Toubro, SBI and Kotak Mahindra Bank remained the top contributors to the gains in Sensex.

Mid and smallcaps outperformed the benchmarks; the BSE Midcap index clocked a strong gain of 1.32 per cent while the Smallcap index rose 0.91 per cent.

The overall market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms rose to 271.8 lakh crore from ₹269 lakh crore in the previous session, making investors richer by ₹2.8 lakh crore in a single session.

The volatility index India VIX fell 4.17 per cent to 10.95.

As Mint reported, the VIX is related to options pricing The India VIX is a metric that is calculated using the Black Scholes Options pricing model. It takes into account five variables for option contracts for the months ahead. These include the strike price, market price of the stock, time to expiry, risk-free rate, and volatility.

A falling VIX is great for option sellers because they earn premiums on options they have written.

Meanwhile, as many as 115 stocks, including ITC, Larsen & Toubro, Nestle, DLF, Bajaj Auto and Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, hit their 52-week highs in intraday trade on BSE.

For the week, Sensex and Nifty rose up to 2.5 per cent while the Nifty Bank index rose 2.65 per cent. BSE Midcap index rose 2.6 per cent and the Smallcap index clocked a gain of 2.42 per cent.

Top Nifty gainers and losers

Shares of Adani Enterprises (up 3.72 per cent), Adani Ports (up 3.22 per cent) and Nestle (up 2.85 per cent) ended as the top gainers in the Nifty index.

On the flip side, shares of Axis Bank (down 2.43 per cent), Titan (down 0.99 per cent) and ONGC (down 0.84 per cent) ended as the top losers.

As many as 40 stocks ended in the green in the Nifty index while only 10 ended lower.

Nifty Consumer Durables lone loser

Barring the Nifty Consumer Durables index (down 0.31 per cent) all sectoral indices ended in the green.

The Consumer Durables index ended lower on losses in shares of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, Voltas, Titan, Kajaria Ceramics, Bata India and Rajesh Exports.

Nifty PSU Bank index surged 2.45 per cent, followed by Nifty Media (up 1.81 per cent), IT (up 1.29 per cent) and Healthcare index (up 1.09 per cent).

Nifty Bank closed 0.54 per cent higher at 43,233.90, with shares of Axis Bank as the only loser.

Experts' views on markets

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services observed that despite concerns about potentially weaker US GDP numbers and high inflation, the stronger-than-expected earnings reported by Meta propelled IT stocks to the forefront of the Wall Street rally.

Nair said the trend was reflected in the domestic market, as beaten-down IT stocks helped to lift broader market sentiment. However, with US inflation remaining high, the prospect of another rate hike by the Fed is looming, keeping global markets volatile in the coming days.

Ajit Mishra, VP - Technical Research at Religare Broking said the recent rebound in the US markets has fueled this surge while indications are mixed from the earnings so far.

"We feel the continued recovery in other key sectors like energy and IT pack would be critical to maintaining the momentum. Meanwhile, we suggest continuing with a bullish view and focusing on accumulating quality stocks on dips," said Mishra.

Technical views on markets

Amol Athawale, Technical Analyst (DVP) at Kotak Securities underscored that the Nifty took support near the 200-day SMA (simple moving average) at 17,650 and bounced back sharply. It also formed a long bullish candle on the weekly charts which is largely positive.

"As long as the index is trading above 17,900, the uptrend formation is likely to continue and could move up till 18,150-18,250. On the flip side, below 17,900, traders may prefer to exit from the long positions," said Athawale.

"Bank Nifty is holding a higher bottom formation, and hence we may see some profit booking at higher levels. In the near future, 42,800-42,500 would be the strong support zone while 43,700-44,000 could act as an important resistance zone for the traders," Athawale said.

Jatin Gedia, Technical Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas pointed out that the Nifty opened on a flat note and was consolidating for the most part of the day. It was during the final hour of trade that the index witnessed a sharp rise and closed with handsome gains.

"On the daily charts, we can observe that it is moving towards the crucial level of 18,100 which coincides with the 61.82 per cent Fibonacci retracement level of the fall from 18,888 – 16,828. The momentum indicator which provided a positive crossover in yesterday’s trading session is now providing speed to the up move," said Gedia.

"Overall, as long as the Nifty continues to trade above the 17,800 – 17,780 support zone, we expect the positive momentum to continue. The positive outlook remains intact and a close above 18,100 should lead to a further upside to 18,370 where resistance in the form of the weekly upper Bollinger band is placed," Gedia said.

