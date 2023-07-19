Market wrap: Sensex, Nifty continue record-setting spree on easing inflation, falling bond yields5 min read 19 Jul 2023, 03:34 PM IST
Stock market today: Indian stock markets continue to hit record highs, driven by positive global cues amid easing signs of inflation. Sensex closed 0.45 per cent higher at 67,097.44, while Nifty50 ended at 19,833.15, both at fresh record closing highs.
The record-setting spree of the domestic market remained unabated on Wednesday (July 19) as the risk appetite of investors remains high on easing signs of inflation which curtailed bond yields globally.
