The record-setting spree of the domestic market remained unabated on Wednesday (July 19) as the risk appetite of investors remains high on easing signs of inflation which curtailed bond yields globally.

UK inflation fell more than expected in June, giving a boost to market sentiment. As Reuters reported, "Headline British consumer price inflation fell to 7.9 per cent year-on-year in June, against expectations for 8.2 per cent, in the latest downside surprise for a major economy after more than 18 months of central banks cranking interest rates higher."

US stocks futures and major European markets were in the green when the Sensex closed.

Apart from positive global cues, broadly in-line Q1 results of India Inc., foreign capital inflow driven by India's robust macroeconomic outlook and expectations of the end of the rate hike cycle by the Fed after July continue keeping the market sentiment high.

Global cues are also positive as investors appear confident that the US economy can avoid a recession.

Stock market today

Sensex opened 110 points higher at 66,905.01 against the previous close of 66,795.14 and rose 376 points to hit its fresh record high of 67,171.38 in intraday trade. The Nifty50 also hit its fresh record high of 19,851.70 during the session.

The market saw a dip during the session but recovered sharply in the final hour of trade.

Sensex finally closed 302 points, or 0.45 per cent, higher at 67,097.44. The Nifty50 ended the day at 19,833.15, up 84 points, or 0.42 per cent. Both indices settled at their fresh record closing highs and extended their winning streak into the fifth consecutive session.

Reliance Industries, ITC and HDFC Bank were the top contributors to the rise in the Sensex index.

Mid and smallcaps outperformed the benchmark Sensex. The BSE Midcap index also hit its fresh record high of 29,623.33 during the session but closed with a gain of 0.63 per cent at 29,607.74 while the Smallcap index ended 0.61 per cent higher at 34,036.41.

Nearly 200 stocks, including Reliance Industries, IndusInd Bank, Sun Pharma, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company and Tata Motors - DVR, hit their fresh 52-week highs in intraday trade today.

The overall market capitalisation of firms listed on BSE rose to nearly ₹304.5 lakh crore from about ₹303 lakh crore in the previous session, making investors richer by about ₹1.5 lakh crore in a single session. In the last five sessions of gains, investors have gained about ₹2.9 lakh crore.

Top Nifty Gainers and Losers

Shares of NTPC (up 2.86 per cent), Bajaj Finance (up 2.36 per cent) and IndusInd Bank (up 2.19 per cent) ended as the top gainers in the Nifty index.

On the flip side, shares of Hindalco (down 1.06 per cent), Hero MotoCorp (down 0.91 per cent) and TCS (down 0.80 per cent) ended as the top losers in the Nifty pack.

As many as 31 stocks ended in the green while 19 suffered losses in the Nifty pack.

Sectoral Indices Today

Barring Nifty IT, which ended with a nominal loss of 0.06 per cent and Nifty Auto index which ended flat, all sectoral indices ended with gains today.

Nifty PSU Bank, with a gain of 1.95 per cent, emerged as the top gainer among the sectoral indices, followed by Nifty Media which rose 1.13 per cent.

The Nifty Bank index closed with a gain of 0.57 per cent at 45,669.30.

Experts' Views on Markets

"Market's record-breaking spree continued on Dalal Street, as we are in the midst of a strong bull run backed by robust foreign fund inflows, strong growth prospects, even monsoon spread out and stable corporate earnings so far, which have increased the appetite for local stocks," said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities.

"Technically, the Nifty got support near 19,725 and bounced back sharply. The index has formed a higher bottom formation on intraday charts which is indicating a further uptrend from the current levels. As long as the index is holding 19,725 the positive sentiment is likely to continue. Above the same, the market could rally to 19,950-19,975. The dismissal of 19,725 could trigger a short-term correction. Below the same, we could expect one quick correction to 19,650-19,615," said Chouhan.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services observed despite the current high levels, domestic investors have hardly lost confidence in the Indian economy.

"It is experiencing a broad-based rally strengthened by encouraging domestic macroeconomic data and sustained inflows from FIIs. Although there was some initial profit booking today, the market confidently recovered, with buying observed in all major sectors except auto and IT. Additionally, the global market is providing comfort to the rally, in anticipation of moderation in global inflation," said Nair.

Technical Views on Markets

Jatin Gedia, Technical Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas pointed out that on the daily chart, the Nifty had been consolidating between 19,700 – 19,850 for the past couple of trading sessions. Today it tested the lower end of that range and witnessed buying interest indicating that it is a strong support, and the floor is set for the next leg of up move.

"The up move can target levels of 19,964 – 20,000. The daily and the hourly momentum indicator is providing divergent signals which could lead to a short-term consolidation however, the overall structure seems to be turning in the favour of the bulls and hence, we shall continue to maintain a positive outlook on the index. In terms of levels, 19,740 – 19,700 shall act as a crucial support zone while 19,964 – 20,000 shall act as an immediate hurdle zone," said Gedia.

"Bank Nifty consolidated within the range of the previous trading session (45,906 – 45,281) and has thus formed an inside bar pattern which makes the extremes of the range crucial levels from a short-term perspective. A breach of the extremes shall lead to a move in that particular direction. We expect the breakout to be on the upside and expect the Nifty to target levels of 46,500," Gedia said.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.