"Technically, the Nifty got support near 19,725 and bounced back sharply. The index has formed a higher bottom formation on intraday charts which is indicating a further uptrend from the current levels. As long as the index is holding 19,725 the positive sentiment is likely to continue. Above the same, the market could rally to 19,950-19,975. The dismissal of 19,725 could trigger a short-term correction. Below the same, we could expect one quick correction to 19,650-19,615," said Chouhan.