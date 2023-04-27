Market Wrap: Sensex, Nifty end higher on April F&O expiry day; investors richer by over a lakh crore4 min read . Updated: 27 Apr 2023, 04:07 PM IST
Sensex closed the day with a gain of 349 points, or 0.58 per cent, at 60,649.38 while the Nifty50 shut shop at 17,915.05, up 101 points, or 0.57 per cent.
Domestic equity benchmarks the Sensex and the Nifty remained in the green on April 27 amid broadly positive global cues.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×