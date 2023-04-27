Domestic equity benchmarks the Sensex and the Nifty remained in the green on April 27 amid broadly positive global cues.

While the concerns over rate hikes and a looming recession persist, domestic market sentiment was underpinned by gains in index futures in the US after earnings of Meta Platforms beat market estimates.

European shares also traded in the green along with top Asian markets such as Japan's Nikkei and China's Shanghai Composite index.

Healthy buying was witnessed in most sectors on the last day of the April futures and options (F&O) series. Volatility index India Vix fell nearly 2 per cent to the 11.43 level.

Sensex opened 15 points higher at 60,315.56 and rose 398 points to hit the intraday high of 60,698.31. The index finally closed the day with a gain of 349 points, or 0.58 per cent, at 60,649.38 while the Nifty50 shut shop at 17,915.05, up 101 points, or 0.57 per cent.

The gains were broad-based as mid and smallcaps, too, ended with decent gains. The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices rose 0.52 per cent and 0.62 per cent, respectively.

The overall market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms jumped to ₹269 lakh crore from ₹267.74 lakh crore in the previous session, making investors richer by ₹1.3 lakh crore in a single session.

Market experts observed that investors appear to have faith in the domestic economy and are willing to bet on local stocks despite the current global macroeconomic challenges.

As many as 115 stocks, including ITC, Bajaj Auto, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, Nestle and Siemens, hit their 52-week highs in intraday trade on BSE.

Read: Why Sensex has been surging for last six days in a row — explained

Top Nifty gainers and losers

As many as 41 stocks closed in the green while only 9 stocks ended lower in the Nifty50 index.

Shares of Bajaj Auto (up 2.63 per cent), Bajaj Finance (up 2.38 per cent) and SBI Life Insurance Company (up 2.30 per cent) ended as the top gainers in the Nifty index.

On the flip side, shares of HDFC Life Insurance Company (down 2.23 per cent), Hindustan Unilever (down 1.66 per cent) and ONGC (down 0.84 per cent) ended as the top losers in the index.

Across the board buying

Barring Nifty FMCG (down 0.06 per cent) all sectoral indices ended in the green, with Nifty Realty (up 1.53 per cent) and Nifty IT (up 1.07 per cent) as the top gainers.

Nifty Auto, Metal, Healthcare and Private Bank indices rose up to a per cent.

Nifty Bank closed with a gain of 0.40 per cent at 43,000.85, with eight stocks in the green and four - Axis Bank, Federal Bank, SBI and AU Small Finance Bank - in the red.

Expert's view on the markets

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services is of the view that the domestic market is gradually shifting towards a positive terrain, supported by FIIs inflows and positive Q4 earnings from banks.

He said on the global front, the US Q1 GDP number which will be unveiled today is anticipated to moderate on a QoQ basis amid concerns over banking contagion and a slowing economy.

"The next week's FED policy will be keenly monitored. The FED may further hike by 25bps, but the expectation is that this will represent the peak and a long pause," said Nair.

Technical views on markets

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities pointed out that after the intraday breakout of 17,820 level, the positive momentum intensified. The index has also formed a bullish candle on daily charts which is grossly positive.

"As long as the Nifty is trading above 17,820, the positive sentiment is likely to continue. Above the same, the market could move up to 18,000-18,050. However, below 17,800, the index could slip to 17,750-17,725," said Chouhan.

Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities underscored Nifty has given an inverted head and shoulder pattern on the daily chart, suggesting a bullish reversal. Besides, the index has remained above the critical moving average.

"On the higher end, Nifty might move towards 18,000/18,100 over the near term. On the lower end, support is placed at 17,800," said De.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.