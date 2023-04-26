Domestic equity benchmarks the Sensex and the Nifty ended in the green on April 26 despite negative global cues as investors bought shares of recent underperformers a day ahead of the expiry of the April futures and options (F&O) series.

Sensex closed 170 points, or 0.28 per cent, up at 60,300.58 while the Nifty rose 44 points, or 0.25 per cent, to close at 17,813.60.

(More to come)