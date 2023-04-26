Market Wrap: Sensex, Nifty end higher on short covering ahead of April F&O expiry1 min read . Updated: 26 Apr 2023, 03:36 PM IST
Sensex closed 170 points, or 0.28 per cent, up at 60,300.58 while the Nifty rose 44 points, or 0.25 per cent, to close at 17,813.60.
Domestic equity benchmarks the Sensex and the Nifty ended in the green on April 26 despite negative global cues as investors bought shares of recent underperformers a day ahead of the expiry of the April futures and options (F&O) series.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×