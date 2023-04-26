Sensex closed 170 points, or 0.28 per cent, up at 60,300.58 while the Nifty rose 44 points, or 0.25 per cent, to close at 17,813.60.

(More to come)

Sensex closed 170 points, or 0.28 per cent, up at 60,300.58 while the Nifty rose 44 points, or 0.25 per cent, to close at 17,813.60.

This way, he earns a quick profit. In simple words, short-covering means buying back the stock that an investor had sold earlier to cover an open position.

When a trader or investor expects a stock to fall, he may choose to sell the stock at the current price and buy it back at a lower price.

Short covering ahead of the expiry of monthly derivatives contracts is a common thing.

Market observers are of the view that short-covering might have been at play behind the market's gain despite weak global cues.

Market observers are of the view that short-covering might have been at play behind the market's gain despite weak global cues.

Domestic equity benchmarks the Sensex and the Nifty ended in the green on April 26 despite negative global cues a day ahead of the expiry of the April futures and options (F&O) series.

Domestic equity benchmarks the Sensex and the Nifty ended in the green on April 26 despite negative global cues a day ahead of the expiry of the April futures and options (F&O) series.