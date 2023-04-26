Hello User
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Market Wrap: Sensex, Nifty end higher on short covering ahead of April F&O expiry

Market Wrap: Sensex, Nifty end higher on short covering ahead of April F&O expiry

1 min read . 03:45 PM IST Nishant Kumar
Sensex ended with decent gains on April 26.

Sensex closed 170 points, or 0.28 per cent, up at 60,300.58 while the Nifty rose 44 points, or 0.25 per cent, to close at 17,813.60.

Domestic equity benchmarks the Sensex and the Nifty ended in the green on April 26 despite negative global cues a day ahead of the expiry of the April futures and options (F&O) series.

Market observers are of the view that short-covering might have been at play behind the market's gain despite weak global cues. 

Short covering ahead of the expiry of monthly derivatives contracts is a common thing.

When a trader or investor expects a stock to fall, he may choose to sell the stock at the current price and buy it back at a lower price.

This way, he earns a quick profit. In simple words, short-covering means buying back the stock that an investor had sold earlier to cover an open position.

(More to come)

