Market Wrap: Sensex, Nifty end lower amid weak global cues; mid, smallcaps outperform4 min read 28 Jul 2023, 03:30 PM IST
Stock market today: Sensex closed at 66,160.20, down 107 points, or 0.16 per cent. Nifty50 closed at 19,646.05, down 14 points, or 0.07 per cent. Mid and smallcaps outperformed the benchmark index.
Domestic equity benchmarks the Sensex and the Nifty ended lower on Friday (July 28), extending losses into the second consecutive session, amid weak global cues.
