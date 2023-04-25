Frontline indices the Sensex and the Nifty ended marginally higher on April 25 amid weak global cues as investors remain cautious tracking March quarter numbers and economic indicators which are not showing an upbeat picture of growth and corporate earnings.

Sensex opened 147 points higher at 60,202.77 and rose 213 points to hit the intraday high of 60,268.67. However, it also slipped into the red at one point, falling 89 points to 59,967.02.

Eventually, the index closed 75 points, or 0.12 per cent, higher at 60,130.71 while the Nifty closed at 17,769.25, up 26 points, or 0.15 per cent.

The BSE Midcap index ended absolutely flat while the Smallcap index rose 0.19 per cent.

Market sentiment remains cautious amid persisting concerns over rate hikes, its impact on economic growth and shrinking corporate profitability.

Major peers, including China's Shanghai Composite Index, Korea's Kospi, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng, ended in the red. Among the European markets, UK's FTSE, German DAX and French CAC 40 traded in the negative territory.

Sensex eked out gains on support from shares of select heavyweights, including Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, Bharti Airtel, SBI and ITC.

On the flip side, shares of HDFC twins, Axis Bank, Hindustan Unilever and Kotak Mahindra Bank ended as the top drags on the benchmark index.

Crude oil prices traded volatile on concerns that the global economic slowdown will the demand for oil as fuel. Brent Crude traded near the $82 per barrel mark.

The rupee ended flat at 81.92, as per Bloomberg data, even though the dollar rose against most of its global peers. Gains in the domestic market and lower crude oil prices supported the domestic currency.

Top Nifty gainers and losers

A majority of Nifty stocks ended with gains. Some 30 stocks closed in the green while 20 ended in the red.

Shares of Adani Enterprises (up 2.54 per cent), Bajaj Finance (up 2.38 per cent) and Britannia Industries (up 2.30 per cent) ended as the top gainers while those of HDFC Life Insurance Company (down 3.43 per cent), UPL (down 1.96 per cent) and HDFC Bank (down 1.45 per cent) ended as the top losers.

PSU bank stocks shine; consumer durables suffer

Most PSU banking stocks clocked decent gains, giving a boost to their sectoral indices. The Nifty PSU Bank index rose 1.31 per cent with shares of Bank of Baroda, Central Bank of India and Canara Bank as top gainers.

Among the 12 stocks in the index, only two - Punjab and Sind Bank (down 1.06 per cent) and Bank of Maharashtra (down 0.66 per cent) - ended in the red.

On the other hand, the Nifty Consumer Durables index fell 1.19 per cent to end as the top loser among the sectoral indices.

As many as 11 stocks ended in the red while only four ended in the green in the consumer durables pack.

Nifty Bank ended with a mild gain of 0.10 per cent while the Private Bank index ended with a gain of 0.12 per cent.

Experts' views on markets

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services pointed out that the domestic market succeeded in holding the gains, though multiple attempts were made by bears to reverse the trend considering the weak global market.

"Investors are highly nervous as they await the release of US GDP and PCE inflation data, which will guide the upcoming Fed action. The Fed is expected to raise their rates by another 25bps in its announcement on May 3," said Nair.

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities underscored that cautious optimism prevailed as sluggish to negative global markets' sentiment prompted traders to take selective bets in metals, oil & gas, and financial stocks.

Chouhan said that the bigger concern is that the rate hike cycle in the US and European nations is likely to continue, which may further push key economies into a slowdown phase and hurt growth.

Technical views on markets

Chouhan pointed out that the Nifty formed a small Doji candlestick formation on the daily charts which indicates indecisiveness between the bulls and bears.

"A minor intraday correction is possible if the index slips below 17,720 and retests the level of 17,670-17,625. On the flip side, a fresh uptrend wave is possible only after the dismissal of 17,820. Post breakout the chances of the index hitting 17,900-17,925 would turn bright," said Chouhan.

Jatin Gedia, Technical Research Analyst, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas said as the Nifty is approaching its previous swing high of 17,863, it is witnessing some profit booking as the speed of up move has reduced.

Volatility can be high for the next couple of trading sessions as we are in the final week of the April F&O series expiry.

"The crucial support zone to keep a watch is 17,620 – 17,600. As long as the Nifty manages to hold and trade above this zone, we can expect the up move to continue," said Gedia.

"On the upside, the initial hurdle stands at 17,863 – 17,880. A break above that shall lead to a sharp rise towards the 18,000 psychological mark. Overall, we shall continue to maintain our positive stance from a short-term perspective for the target of 18,100," Gedia said.

