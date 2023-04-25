Market Wrap: Sensex, Nifty end marginally higher; PSU banks shine5 min read . Updated: 25 Apr 2023, 04:21 PM IST
- Sensex closed 75 points, or 0.12 per cent, higher at 60,130.71 while the Nifty closed at 17,769.25, up 26 points, or 0.15 per cent.
Frontline indices the Sensex and the Nifty ended marginally higher on April 25 amid weak global cues as investors remain cautious tracking March quarter numbers and economic indicators which are not showing an upbeat picture of growth and corporate earnings.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×