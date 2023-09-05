Market Wrap: Sensex, Nifty extend rally for third straight session; small, midcaps outperform3 min read 05 Sep 2023, 03:31 PM IST
The 30-share BSE Sensex ended higher by 152.12 points or 0.23% 65,780.26 level while the Nifty also closed at 19,574.90 level, up 46.10 points or 0.24%.
Domestic benchmark equity indices finished higher for the third consecutive session on Tuesday amid positive domestic macroeconomic data. Mid-caps and small-caps outperformed the blue-chips setting new highs.
