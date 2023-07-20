Market Wrap: Sensex, Nifty settle at fresh closing highs, extend gains into sixth straight session4 min read 20 Jul 2023, 03:33 PM IST
Stock market today: Sensex closed 474 points, or 0.71 per cent, higher at 67,571.90 while the Nifty closed the day at 19,979.15, up 146 points, or 0.74 per cent.
The upward march of the domestic market continued for the sixth consecutive session too as equity benchmarks the Sensex and the Nifty closed at fresh record highs on Thursday (July 20) amid mixed global cues.
