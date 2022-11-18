Market wrap-up: Stocks that hit 52-week-highs on NSE3 min read . Updated: 18 Nov 2022, 08:28 PM IST
In today's closing session the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.2% to 18,307.65, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.14% to 61,663.48. Apart from Nifty PSU Bank (+1.5%) and Nifty Reality (+0.1%), all sectoral indexes ended in the opposite. The two biggest losers, Nifty Auto and Nifty Oil & Gas, were down 1.2% and 0.7%, respectively. Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti, Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, NTPC, Bharti Airtel, ITC, and UltraTech Cement were the top 5 losers on the Sensex, while Hindustan Unilever, Asian Paints, HCL Technologies, SBI, and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the top 5 winners.