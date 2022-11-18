In today's closing session the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.2% to 18,307.65, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.14% to 61,663.48. Apart from Nifty PSU Bank (+1.5%) and Nifty Reality (+0.1%), all sectoral indexes ended in the opposite. The two biggest losers, Nifty Auto and Nifty Oil & Gas, were down 1.2% and 0.7%, respectively. Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti, Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, NTPC, Bharti Airtel, ITC, and UltraTech Cement were the top 5 losers on the Sensex, while Hindustan Unilever, Asian Paints, HCL Technologies, SBI, and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the top 5 winners.

Stocks that hit 52-week-highs on NSE

Stocks New 52-week-high price Previous high Previous high date Last traded price Ace Integrated Solutions Limited 67.35 64.15 17-Nov-2022 67.35 Adroit Infotech Limited 21.70 21.30 16-Nov-2022 20.50 Akzo Nobel India Limited 2,400.00 2,388.80 15-Nov-2022 2,340.00 Alicon Castalloy Limited 1,083.00 1,014.60 19-Sep-2022 1,083.00 Archies Limited 29.50 26.50 17-Nov-2022 27.60 Atul Auto Limited 322.00 313.40 17-Nov-2022 320.75 Bank of India 77.90 77.70 09-Nov-2022 74.70 Brand Concepts Limited 256.50 250.65 17-Nov-2022 234.30 Bharti Airtel Limited 851.85 849.40 17-Nov-2022 837.00 Bohra Industries Limited 163.55 155.80 17-Nov-2022 163.55 CARYSIL LIMITED 500.00 498.00 CMS Info Systems Limited 355.55 352.30 15-Nov-2022 338.00 Cummins India Limited 1,392.90 1,391.80 16-Nov-2022 1,349.25 Dredging Corporation of India Limited 431.90 424.70 14-Nov-2022 408.20 Engineers India Limited 81.80 81.20 17-Nov-2022 78.25 Esab India Limited 4,280.00 4,250.05 23-May-2022 3,870.00 Exide Industries Limited 188.00 187.20 17-Nov-2022 184.00 Faze Three Limited 319.80 307.00 Foods & Inns Limited 130.95 129.70 17-Nov-2022 122.60 The Great Eastern Shipping Company Limited 639.50 624.50 14-Nov-2022 624.75 Goa Carbon Limited 682.80 625.35 17-Nov-2022 659.35 Godfrey Phillips India Limited 1,915.00 1,885.00 17-Nov-2022 1,833.00 Hardwyn India Limited 353.40 347.00 17-Nov-2022 329.10 Honda India Power Products Limited 2,450.00 2,221.95 16-Nov-2022 2,355.00 IIFL Finance Limited 449.00 429.40 15-Nov-2022 448.25 Indian Bank 275.00 274.90 16-Nov-2022 273.55 JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Limited 2,150.00 2,116.00 17-Nov-2022 2,121.40 Jtekt India Limited 129.80 123.10 15-Nov-2022 128.50 Kirloskar Brothers Limited 404.70 403.55 16-Nov-2022 397.00 Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited 372.00 347.70 17-Nov-2022 354.05 Kokuyo Camlin Limited 84.50 83.85 24-Aug-2022 84.35 Lemon Tree Hotels Limited 96.80 96.70 09-Nov-2022 95.05 Lumax Industries Limited 1,835.00 1,802.45 14-Oct-2022 1,788.00 Bank of Maharashtra 25.65 24.70 09-Nov-2022 25.25 Medico Remedies Limited 272.40 259.45 17-Nov-2022 272.40 Punjab National Bank 46.70 46.00 09-Nov-2022 45.75 Raj Rayon Industries Limited 30.50 29.95 17-Nov-2022 30.50 Rama Steel Tubes Limited 181.60 175.95 17-Nov-2022 175.90 Revathi Equipment Limited 1,136.80 1,046.80 16-Nov-2022 1,128.00 Sanghi Industries Limited 73.30 73.00 21-Sep-2022 69.00 Sanghvi Movers Limited 294.00 287.40 17-Nov-2022 285.00 Shreyans Industries Limited 174.90 173.65 15-Nov-2022 166.00 Sirca Paints India Limited 697.00 687.70 15-Nov-2022 697.00 SKF India Limited 5,148.00 5,052.00 12-Sep-2022 4,988.00 TCPL Packaging Limited 1,695.00 1,541.80 05-Sep-2022 1,637.00 Timken India Limited 3,668.00 3,506.00 17-Nov-2022 3,516.80 Union Bank of India 74.45 70.90 17-Nov-2022 73.90 Universal Cables Limited 293.85 288.00 17-Nov-2022 280.05 Vertoz Advertising Limited 167.45 159.50 17-Nov-2022 167.45 Vindhya Telelinks Limited 1,689.00 1,520.00 17-Nov-2022 1,619.00

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd said “Equity market in India posted negative returns this week, with a majority of indices posting decline. With Q2FY23 earnings season behind, the market focus now completely shifts towards domestic and global macro factors. October CPI inflation fell to 6.77% due to favorable base effect. Domestic inflation is expected to moderate gradually. In the US, comments from Federal Reserve speakers hinted at further interest rate hikes to come. Post witnessing some decline earlier this week, the US 10-year treasury yield moved higher on Thursday. While the crude oil prices corrected this week."

Mr. Mitul Shah - Head of Research at Reliance Securities said “Domestic equities closed slightly lower tracking weakness across global markets. Nifty was down 0.2%, while broader markets under-performed the main indices as Nifty Mid Cap and Nifty Small Cap fell 0.5% each. All sectoral indices ended in red except Nifty PSU Bank (+1.5%) and Nifty Reality (+0.1%). Nifty Auto and Nifty Oil & Gas were the primary laggards which plunged 1.2% and 0.7% respectively. Meanwhile, food inflation remains a major concern as unseasonal rains in late September and early October have delayed the sowing of rabi crops such as mustard, wheat and potatoes by a fortnight as farmers from certain areas are still harvesting the kharif crop."

“U.S. equities closed lower, as expectation of potential slowdown in interest-rate hikes to have faded. The S&P 500 fell 0.6%, Nasdaq was down 0.7%, while Dow Jones slipped 0.3%. All three indexes remain up for November. The yield on 10-year Treasury notes climbed to 3.79% from 3.693% on Wednesday. Meanwhile, data showed that 222,000 people filed for initial jobless claims last week, which is down by 4,000 from the week before and points to continuing strength in the labor market. The 2QFY23 earnings season has ended with healthy revenue growth, but inflationary pressure took toll on profitability. Revenue of BSE 500 companies grew healthy 27% YoY, EBITDA grew by just 4% YoY while PAT fell by 7% YoY. Currency fluctuations, elevated commodity and logistics costs, and geo-political issues were the major inhibitors of growth. However, we expect a recovery starting 3QFY23 led by softening of commodity prices and monetary easing by central banks which is likely to boost demand," said Mr. Mitul Shah.

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.