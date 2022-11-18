Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Market wrap-up: Stocks that hit 52-week-highs on NSE

Market wrap-up: Stocks that hit 52-week-highs on NSE

2 min read . 08:28 PM ISTVipul Das
In today's closing session the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.2% to 18,307.65, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.14% to 61,663.48. Apart from Nifty PSU Bank (+1.5%) and Nifty Reality (+0.1%), all sectoral indexes ended in the opposite. The two biggest losers, Nifty Auto and Nifty Oil & Gas, were down 1.2% and 0.7%, respectively. Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti, Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, NTPC, Bharti Airtel, ITC, and UltraTech Cement were the top 5 losers on the Sensex, while Hindustan Unilever, Asian Paints, HCL Technologies, SBI, and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the top 5 winners.

StocksNew 52-week-high pricePrevious highPrevious high dateLast traded price
Ace Integrated Solutions Limited67.3564.1517-Nov-202267.35
Adroit Infotech Limited21.7021.3016-Nov-202220.50
Akzo Nobel India Limited2,400.002,388.8015-Nov-20222,340.00
Alicon Castalloy Limited1,083.001,014.6019-Sep-20221,083.00
Archies Limited29.5026.5017-Nov-202227.60
Atul Auto Limited322.00313.4017-Nov-2022320.75
Bank of India77.9077.7009-Nov-202274.70
Brand Concepts Limited256.50250.6517-Nov-2022234.30
Bharti Airtel Limited851.85849.4017-Nov-2022837.00
Bohra Industries Limited163.55155.8017-Nov-2022163.55
CARYSIL LIMITED500.00  498.00
CMS Info Systems Limited355.55352.3015-Nov-2022338.00
Cummins India Limited1,392.901,391.8016-Nov-20221,349.25
Dredging Corporation of India Limited431.90424.7014-Nov-2022408.20
Engineers India Limited81.8081.2017-Nov-202278.25
Esab India Limited4,280.004,250.0523-May-20223,870.00
Exide Industries Limited188.00187.2017-Nov-2022184.00
Faze Three Limited319.80  307.00
Foods & Inns Limited130.95129.7017-Nov-2022122.60
The Great Eastern Shipping Company Limited639.50624.5014-Nov-2022624.75
Goa Carbon Limited682.80625.3517-Nov-2022659.35
Godfrey Phillips India Limited1,915.001,885.0017-Nov-20221,833.00
Hardwyn India Limited353.40347.0017-Nov-2022329.10
Honda India Power Products Limited2,450.002,221.9516-Nov-20222,355.00
IIFL Finance Limited449.00429.4015-Nov-2022448.25
Indian Bank275.00274.9016-Nov-2022273.55
JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Limited2,150.002,116.0017-Nov-20222,121.40
Jtekt India Limited129.80123.1015-Nov-2022128.50
Kirloskar Brothers Limited404.70403.5516-Nov-2022397.00
Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited372.00347.7017-Nov-2022354.05
Kokuyo Camlin Limited84.5083.8524-Aug-202284.35
Lemon Tree Hotels Limited96.8096.7009-Nov-202295.05
Lumax Industries Limited1,835.001,802.4514-Oct-20221,788.00
Bank of Maharashtra25.6524.7009-Nov-202225.25
Medico Remedies Limited272.40259.4517-Nov-2022272.40
Punjab National Bank46.7046.0009-Nov-202245.75
Raj Rayon Industries Limited30.5029.9517-Nov-202230.50
Rama Steel Tubes Limited181.60175.9517-Nov-2022175.90
Revathi Equipment Limited1,136.801,046.8016-Nov-20221,128.00
Sanghi Industries Limited73.3073.0021-Sep-202269.00
Sanghvi Movers Limited294.00287.4017-Nov-2022285.00
Shreyans Industries Limited174.90173.6515-Nov-2022166.00
Sirca Paints India Limited697.00687.7015-Nov-2022697.00
SKF India Limited5,148.005,052.0012-Sep-20224,988.00
TCPL Packaging Limited1,695.001,541.8005-Sep-20221,637.00
Timken India Limited3,668.003,506.0017-Nov-20223,516.80
Union Bank of India74.4570.9017-Nov-202273.90
Universal Cables Limited293.85288.0017-Nov-2022280.05
Vertoz Advertising Limited167.45159.5017-Nov-2022167.45
Vindhya Telelinks Limited1,689.001,520.0017-Nov-20221,619.00
Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd said “Equity market in India posted negative returns this week, with a majority of indices posting decline. With Q2FY23 earnings season behind, the market focus now completely shifts towards domestic and global macro factors. October CPI inflation fell to 6.77% due to favorable base effect. Domestic inflation is expected to moderate gradually. In the US, comments from Federal Reserve speakers hinted at further interest rate hikes to come. Post witnessing some decline earlier this week, the US 10-year treasury yield moved higher on Thursday. While the crude oil prices corrected this week."

 

Mr. Mitul Shah - Head of Research at Reliance Securities said “Domestic equities closed slightly lower tracking weakness across global markets. Nifty was down 0.2%, while broader markets under-performed the main indices as Nifty Mid Cap and Nifty Small Cap fell 0.5% each. All sectoral indices ended in red except Nifty PSU Bank (+1.5%) and Nifty Reality (+0.1%). Nifty Auto and Nifty Oil & Gas were the primary laggards which plunged 1.2% and 0.7% respectively. Meanwhile, food inflation remains a major concern as unseasonal rains in late September and early October have delayed the sowing of rabi crops such as mustard, wheat and potatoes by a fortnight as farmers from certain areas are still harvesting the kharif crop."

“U.S. equities closed lower, as expectation of potential slowdown in interest-rate hikes to have faded. The S&P 500 fell 0.6%, Nasdaq was down 0.7%, while Dow Jones slipped 0.3%. All three indexes remain up for November. The yield on 10-year Treasury notes climbed to 3.79% from 3.693% on Wednesday. Meanwhile, data showed that 222,000 people filed for initial jobless claims last week, which is down by 4,000 from the week before and points to continuing strength in the labor market. The 2QFY23 earnings season has ended with healthy revenue growth, but inflationary pressure took toll on profitability. Revenue of BSE 500 companies grew healthy 27% YoY, EBITDA grew by just 4% YoY while PAT fell by 7% YoY. Currency fluctuations, elevated commodity and logistics costs, and geo-political issues were the major inhibitors of growth. However, we expect a recovery starting 3QFY23 led by softening of commodity prices and monetary easing by central banks which is likely to boost demand," said Mr. Mitul Shah.

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Vipul Das

Vipul Das is a Digital Business Content Producer at Livemint. He previously worked for Goodreturns.in (OneIndia News) and has over 5 years of expertise in the finance and business sector. Stocks, mutual funds, personal finance, tax, and banking are among his specialties, and he is a professional in industry research and business reporting. He received his bachelor's degree from Dr. CV Raman University and also have completed Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (DJMC).
