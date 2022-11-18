Market wrap-up: Stocks that hit 52-week-highs on NSE

“U.S. equities closed lower, as expectation of potential slowdown in interest-rate hikes to have faded. The S&P 500 fell 0.6%, Nasdaq was down 0.7%, while Dow Jones slipped 0.3%. All three indexes remain up for November. The yield on 10-year Treasury notes climbed to 3.79% from 3.693% on Wednesday. Meanwhile, data showed that 222,000 people filed for initial jobless claims last week, which is down by 4,000 from the week before and points to continuing strength in the labor market. The 2QFY23 earnings season has ended with healthy revenue growth, but inflationary pressure took toll on profitability. Revenue of BSE 500 companies grew healthy 27% YoY, EBITDA grew by just 4% YoY while PAT fell by 7% YoY. Currency fluctuations, elevated commodity and logistics costs, and geo-political issues were the major inhibitors of growth. However, we expect a recovery starting 3QFY23 led by softening of commodity prices and monetary easing by central banks which is likely to boost demand," said Mr. Mitul Shah.