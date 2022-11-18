Market wrap-up: Stocks that hit 52-week-highs on NSE

Market wrap-up: Stocks that hit 52-week-highs on NSE2 min read . 08:28 PM IST
- In today's closing session the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.2% to 18,307.65, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.14% to 61,663.48.
In today's closing session the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.2% to 18,307.65, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.14% to 61,663.48. Apart from Nifty PSU Bank (+1.5%) and Nifty Reality (+0.1%), all sectoral indexes ended in the opposite. The two biggest losers, Nifty Auto and Nifty Oil & Gas, were down 1.2% and 0.7%, respectively. Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti, Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, NTPC, Bharti Airtel, ITC, and UltraTech Cement were the top 5 losers on the Sensex, while Hindustan Unilever, Asian Paints, HCL Technologies, SBI, and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the top 5 winners.
In today's closing session the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.2% to 18,307.65, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.14% to 61,663.48. Apart from Nifty PSU Bank (+1.5%) and Nifty Reality (+0.1%), all sectoral indexes ended in the opposite. The two biggest losers, Nifty Auto and Nifty Oil & Gas, were down 1.2% and 0.7%, respectively. Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti, Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, NTPC, Bharti Airtel, ITC, and UltraTech Cement were the top 5 losers on the Sensex, while Hindustan Unilever, Asian Paints, HCL Technologies, SBI, and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the top 5 winners.
|Stocks
|New 52-week-high price
|Previous high
|Previous high date
|Last traded price
|Ace Integrated Solutions Limited
|67.35
|64.15
|17-Nov-2022
|67.35
|Adroit Infotech Limited
|21.70
|21.30
|16-Nov-2022
|20.50
|Akzo Nobel India Limited
|2,400.00
|2,388.80
|15-Nov-2022
|2,340.00
|Alicon Castalloy Limited
|1,083.00
|1,014.60
|19-Sep-2022
|1,083.00
|Archies Limited
|29.50
|26.50
|17-Nov-2022
|27.60
|Atul Auto Limited
|322.00
|313.40
|17-Nov-2022
|320.75
|Bank of India
|77.90
|77.70
|09-Nov-2022
|74.70
|Brand Concepts Limited
|256.50
|250.65
|17-Nov-2022
|234.30
|Bharti Airtel Limited
|851.85
|849.40
|17-Nov-2022
|837.00
|Bohra Industries Limited
|163.55
|155.80
|17-Nov-2022
|163.55
|CARYSIL LIMITED
|500.00
|498.00
|CMS Info Systems Limited
|355.55
|352.30
|15-Nov-2022
|338.00
|Cummins India Limited
|1,392.90
|1,391.80
|16-Nov-2022
|1,349.25
|Dredging Corporation of India Limited
|431.90
|424.70
|14-Nov-2022
|408.20
|Engineers India Limited
|81.80
|81.20
|17-Nov-2022
|78.25
|Esab India Limited
|4,280.00
|4,250.05
|23-May-2022
|3,870.00
|Exide Industries Limited
|188.00
|187.20
|17-Nov-2022
|184.00
|Faze Three Limited
|319.80
|307.00
|Foods & Inns Limited
|130.95
|129.70
|17-Nov-2022
|122.60
|The Great Eastern Shipping Company Limited
|639.50
|624.50
|14-Nov-2022
|624.75
|Goa Carbon Limited
|682.80
|625.35
|17-Nov-2022
|659.35
|Godfrey Phillips India Limited
|1,915.00
|1,885.00
|17-Nov-2022
|1,833.00
|Hardwyn India Limited
|353.40
|347.00
|17-Nov-2022
|329.10
|Honda India Power Products Limited
|2,450.00
|2,221.95
|16-Nov-2022
|2,355.00
|IIFL Finance Limited
|449.00
|429.40
|15-Nov-2022
|448.25
|Indian Bank
|275.00
|274.90
|16-Nov-2022
|273.55
|JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Limited
|2,150.00
|2,116.00
|17-Nov-2022
|2,121.40
|Jtekt India Limited
|129.80
|123.10
|15-Nov-2022
|128.50
|Kirloskar Brothers Limited
|404.70
|403.55
|16-Nov-2022
|397.00
|Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited
|372.00
|347.70
|17-Nov-2022
|354.05
|Kokuyo Camlin Limited
|84.50
|83.85
|24-Aug-2022
|84.35
|Lemon Tree Hotels Limited
|96.80
|96.70
|09-Nov-2022
|95.05
|Lumax Industries Limited
|1,835.00
|1,802.45
|14-Oct-2022
|1,788.00
|Bank of Maharashtra
|25.65
|24.70
|09-Nov-2022
|25.25
|Medico Remedies Limited
|272.40
|259.45
|17-Nov-2022
|272.40
|Punjab National Bank
|46.70
|46.00
|09-Nov-2022
|45.75
|Raj Rayon Industries Limited
|30.50
|29.95
|17-Nov-2022
|30.50
|Rama Steel Tubes Limited
|181.60
|175.95
|17-Nov-2022
|175.90
|Revathi Equipment Limited
|1,136.80
|1,046.80
|16-Nov-2022
|1,128.00
|Sanghi Industries Limited
|73.30
|73.00
|21-Sep-2022
|69.00
|Sanghvi Movers Limited
|294.00
|287.40
|17-Nov-2022
|285.00
|Shreyans Industries Limited
|174.90
|173.65
|15-Nov-2022
|166.00
|Sirca Paints India Limited
|697.00
|687.70
|15-Nov-2022
|697.00
|SKF India Limited
|5,148.00
|5,052.00
|12-Sep-2022
|4,988.00
|TCPL Packaging Limited
|1,695.00
|1,541.80
|05-Sep-2022
|1,637.00
|Timken India Limited
|3,668.00
|3,506.00
|17-Nov-2022
|3,516.80
|Union Bank of India
|74.45
|70.90
|17-Nov-2022
|73.90
|Universal Cables Limited
|293.85
|288.00
|17-Nov-2022
|280.05
|Vertoz Advertising Limited
|167.45
|159.50
|17-Nov-2022
|167.45
|Vindhya Telelinks Limited
|1,689.00
|1,520.00
|17-Nov-2022
|1,619.00
|Stocks
|New 52-week-high price
|Previous high
|Previous high date
|Last traded price
|Ace Integrated Solutions Limited
|67.35
|64.15
|17-Nov-2022
|67.35
|Adroit Infotech Limited
|21.70
|21.30
|16-Nov-2022
|20.50
|Akzo Nobel India Limited
|2,400.00
|2,388.80
|15-Nov-2022
|2,340.00
|Alicon Castalloy Limited
|1,083.00
|1,014.60
|19-Sep-2022
|1,083.00
|Archies Limited
|29.50
|26.50
|17-Nov-2022
|27.60
|Atul Auto Limited
|322.00
|313.40
|17-Nov-2022
|320.75
|Bank of India
|77.90
|77.70
|09-Nov-2022
|74.70
|Brand Concepts Limited
|256.50
|250.65
|17-Nov-2022
|234.30
|Bharti Airtel Limited
|851.85
|849.40
|17-Nov-2022
|837.00
|Bohra Industries Limited
|163.55
|155.80
|17-Nov-2022
|163.55
|CARYSIL LIMITED
|500.00
|498.00
|CMS Info Systems Limited
|355.55
|352.30
|15-Nov-2022
|338.00
|Cummins India Limited
|1,392.90
|1,391.80
|16-Nov-2022
|1,349.25
|Dredging Corporation of India Limited
|431.90
|424.70
|14-Nov-2022
|408.20
|Engineers India Limited
|81.80
|81.20
|17-Nov-2022
|78.25
|Esab India Limited
|4,280.00
|4,250.05
|23-May-2022
|3,870.00
|Exide Industries Limited
|188.00
|187.20
|17-Nov-2022
|184.00
|Faze Three Limited
|319.80
|307.00
|Foods & Inns Limited
|130.95
|129.70
|17-Nov-2022
|122.60
|The Great Eastern Shipping Company Limited
|639.50
|624.50
|14-Nov-2022
|624.75
|Goa Carbon Limited
|682.80
|625.35
|17-Nov-2022
|659.35
|Godfrey Phillips India Limited
|1,915.00
|1,885.00
|17-Nov-2022
|1,833.00
|Hardwyn India Limited
|353.40
|347.00
|17-Nov-2022
|329.10
|Honda India Power Products Limited
|2,450.00
|2,221.95
|16-Nov-2022
|2,355.00
|IIFL Finance Limited
|449.00
|429.40
|15-Nov-2022
|448.25
|Indian Bank
|275.00
|274.90
|16-Nov-2022
|273.55
|JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Limited
|2,150.00
|2,116.00
|17-Nov-2022
|2,121.40
|Jtekt India Limited
|129.80
|123.10
|15-Nov-2022
|128.50
|Kirloskar Brothers Limited
|404.70
|403.55
|16-Nov-2022
|397.00
|Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited
|372.00
|347.70
|17-Nov-2022
|354.05
|Kokuyo Camlin Limited
|84.50
|83.85
|24-Aug-2022
|84.35
|Lemon Tree Hotels Limited
|96.80
|96.70
|09-Nov-2022
|95.05
|Lumax Industries Limited
|1,835.00
|1,802.45
|14-Oct-2022
|1,788.00
|Bank of Maharashtra
|25.65
|24.70
|09-Nov-2022
|25.25
|Medico Remedies Limited
|272.40
|259.45
|17-Nov-2022
|272.40
|Punjab National Bank
|46.70
|46.00
|09-Nov-2022
|45.75
|Raj Rayon Industries Limited
|30.50
|29.95
|17-Nov-2022
|30.50
|Rama Steel Tubes Limited
|181.60
|175.95
|17-Nov-2022
|175.90
|Revathi Equipment Limited
|1,136.80
|1,046.80
|16-Nov-2022
|1,128.00
|Sanghi Industries Limited
|73.30
|73.00
|21-Sep-2022
|69.00
|Sanghvi Movers Limited
|294.00
|287.40
|17-Nov-2022
|285.00
|Shreyans Industries Limited
|174.90
|173.65
|15-Nov-2022
|166.00
|Sirca Paints India Limited
|697.00
|687.70
|15-Nov-2022
|697.00
|SKF India Limited
|5,148.00
|5,052.00
|12-Sep-2022
|4,988.00
|TCPL Packaging Limited
|1,695.00
|1,541.80
|05-Sep-2022
|1,637.00
|Timken India Limited
|3,668.00
|3,506.00
|17-Nov-2022
|3,516.80
|Union Bank of India
|74.45
|70.90
|17-Nov-2022
|73.90
|Universal Cables Limited
|293.85
|288.00
|17-Nov-2022
|280.05
|Vertoz Advertising Limited
|167.45
|159.50
|17-Nov-2022
|167.45
|Vindhya Telelinks Limited
|1,689.00
|1,520.00
|17-Nov-2022
|1,619.00
Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd said “Equity market in India posted negative returns this week, with a majority of indices posting decline. With Q2FY23 earnings season behind, the market focus now completely shifts towards domestic and global macro factors. October CPI inflation fell to 6.77% due to favorable base effect. Domestic inflation is expected to moderate gradually. In the US, comments from Federal Reserve speakers hinted at further interest rate hikes to come. Post witnessing some decline earlier this week, the US 10-year treasury yield moved higher on Thursday. While the crude oil prices corrected this week."
Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd said “Equity market in India posted negative returns this week, with a majority of indices posting decline. With Q2FY23 earnings season behind, the market focus now completely shifts towards domestic and global macro factors. October CPI inflation fell to 6.77% due to favorable base effect. Domestic inflation is expected to moderate gradually. In the US, comments from Federal Reserve speakers hinted at further interest rate hikes to come. Post witnessing some decline earlier this week, the US 10-year treasury yield moved higher on Thursday. While the crude oil prices corrected this week."
Mr. Mitul Shah - Head of Research at Reliance Securities said “Domestic equities closed slightly lower tracking weakness across global markets. Nifty was down 0.2%, while broader markets under-performed the main indices as Nifty Mid Cap and Nifty Small Cap fell 0.5% each. All sectoral indices ended in red except Nifty PSU Bank (+1.5%) and Nifty Reality (+0.1%). Nifty Auto and Nifty Oil & Gas were the primary laggards which plunged 1.2% and 0.7% respectively. Meanwhile, food inflation remains a major concern as unseasonal rains in late September and early October have delayed the sowing of rabi crops such as mustard, wheat and potatoes by a fortnight as farmers from certain areas are still harvesting the kharif crop."
Mr. Mitul Shah - Head of Research at Reliance Securities said “Domestic equities closed slightly lower tracking weakness across global markets. Nifty was down 0.2%, while broader markets under-performed the main indices as Nifty Mid Cap and Nifty Small Cap fell 0.5% each. All sectoral indices ended in red except Nifty PSU Bank (+1.5%) and Nifty Reality (+0.1%). Nifty Auto and Nifty Oil & Gas were the primary laggards which plunged 1.2% and 0.7% respectively. Meanwhile, food inflation remains a major concern as unseasonal rains in late September and early October have delayed the sowing of rabi crops such as mustard, wheat and potatoes by a fortnight as farmers from certain areas are still harvesting the kharif crop."
“U.S. equities closed lower, as expectation of potential slowdown in interest-rate hikes to have faded. The S&P 500 fell 0.6%, Nasdaq was down 0.7%, while Dow Jones slipped 0.3%. All three indexes remain up for November. The yield on 10-year Treasury notes climbed to 3.79% from 3.693% on Wednesday. Meanwhile, data showed that 222,000 people filed for initial jobless claims last week, which is down by 4,000 from the week before and points to continuing strength in the labor market. The 2QFY23 earnings season has ended with healthy revenue growth, but inflationary pressure took toll on profitability. Revenue of BSE 500 companies grew healthy 27% YoY, EBITDA grew by just 4% YoY while PAT fell by 7% YoY. Currency fluctuations, elevated commodity and logistics costs, and geo-political issues were the major inhibitors of growth. However, we expect a recovery starting 3QFY23 led by softening of commodity prices and monetary easing by central banks which is likely to boost demand," said Mr. Mitul Shah.
“U.S. equities closed lower, as expectation of potential slowdown in interest-rate hikes to have faded. The S&P 500 fell 0.6%, Nasdaq was down 0.7%, while Dow Jones slipped 0.3%. All three indexes remain up for November. The yield on 10-year Treasury notes climbed to 3.79% from 3.693% on Wednesday. Meanwhile, data showed that 222,000 people filed for initial jobless claims last week, which is down by 4,000 from the week before and points to continuing strength in the labor market. The 2QFY23 earnings season has ended with healthy revenue growth, but inflationary pressure took toll on profitability. Revenue of BSE 500 companies grew healthy 27% YoY, EBITDA grew by just 4% YoY while PAT fell by 7% YoY. Currency fluctuations, elevated commodity and logistics costs, and geo-political issues were the major inhibitors of growth. However, we expect a recovery starting 3QFY23 led by softening of commodity prices and monetary easing by central banks which is likely to boost demand," said Mr. Mitul Shah.
The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.
The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.