MarketCap of 8 top 10 most valued firms surges ₹1.47 lakh crore; LIC, Reliance major gainers
During the same period, the BSE benchmark surged by 1,341.47 points, marking a growth of 1.84 per cent.
Last week witnessed significant market valuation gains, with eight of the top-10 most valued firms collectively adding ₹1,47,935.19 crore. Notably, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and Reliance Industries stood out as the primary beneficiaries of this surge.
