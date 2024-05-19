Last week witnessed significant market valuation gains, with eight of the top-10 most valued firms collectively adding ₹1,47,935.19 crore. Notably, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and Reliance Industries stood out as the primary beneficiaries of this surge.

During the same period, the BSE benchmark surged by 1,341.47 points, marking a growth of 1.84 per cent.

Also read: Stocks to buy or sell: GAIL to Ashok Leyland — Sumeet Bagadia recommends three stocks for May 21

To ensure operational resilience, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE conducted a special trading session in the equity and equity derivative segments on May 18.

LIC's valuation surged by ₹40,163.73 crore, reaching ₹6,16,212.90 crore, while Reliance Industries added ₹36,467.26 crore, elevating its market valuation to ₹19,41,110.70 crore.

Bharti Airtel's market capitalization climbed by ₹26,492.61 crore to ₹7,64,917.29 crore, and HDFC Bank rallied by ₹21,136.71 crore to ₹11,14,163.29 crore.

Additionally, ICICI Bank's mcap soared by ₹9,570.68 crore to ₹7,94,404.51 crore, and Infosys witnessed an increase of ₹7,815.51 crore, reaching ₹5,99,376.39 crore.

ITC experienced a jump in mcap by ₹4,057.54 crore, totaling ₹5,44,895.67 crore, while State Bank of India added ₹2,231.15 crore to ₹7,32,576.77 crore.

Also read: Week Ahead: US Fed chair speech, Q4 results, FII activity, global cues among key market triggers next week

However, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) saw a decline in mcap by ₹16,588.94 crore to ₹13,92,963.69 crore, and Hindustan Unilever's mcap dipped by ₹6,978.29 crore to ₹5,46,843.87 crore.

Reliance Industries maintained its position as the most valued firm, trailed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India, LIC, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, and ITC.

(With inputs from PTI)

LIFE INSURANCE CORPORATION OF INDIA More Information

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!