Marketcap of five of top-10 most valued firms surges to ₹85,582 crore; LIC leads the pack
During the period, the BSE benchmark Sensex rose by 299.41 points or 0.39 per cent, reaching an all-time high of 77,145.46 on June 13.v
Last week, five of the top-10 most valued firms collectively gained ₹85,582.21 crore in market valuation, driven by a positive trend in equities, with Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) leading the gains.
