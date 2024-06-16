Explore
Marketcap of five of top-10 most valued firms surges to ₹85,582 crore; LIC leads the pack

Livemint

During the period, the BSE benchmark Sensex rose by 299.41 points or 0.39 per cent, reaching an all-time high of 77,145.46 on June 13.v

Marketcap of 5 out of 10 most valued firms surged to 85,582.21 crore. (iStock)

Last week, five of the top-10 most valued firms collectively gained 85,582.21 crore in market valuation, driven by a positive trend in equities, with Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) leading the gains.

During the period, the BSE benchmark Sensex rose by 299.41 points or 0.39 per cent, reaching an all-time high of 77,145.46 on June 13.

Among the gainers were Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India, and LIC, while Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), ICICI Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, and ITC saw declines in their market valuations. These five companies together witnessed a decrease of 84,704.81 crore in their market capitalization.

Also read: Week Ahead: Macro data, BoE, China policy verdicts, FII activity, global cues among key market triggers this week

LIC saw the largest increase, with its valuation rising by 46,425.48 crore to reach 6,74,877.25 crore.

HDFC Bank's market capitalization surged by 18,639.61 crore to 12,14,965.13 crore.

Reliance Industries added 10,216.41 crore to its valuation, reaching 19,98,957.88 crore.

State Bank of India's market cap rose by 9,192.35 crore to 7,49,845.89 crore, while Bharti Airtel gained 1,108.36 crore, ending at 8,11,524.37 crore.

However, Hindustan Unilever's valuation decreased by 22,885.02 crore to 5,82,522.41 crore.

TCS saw a decline of 22,052.24 crore in its market cap, settling at 13,86,433.05 crore, and Infosys lost 18,600.5 crore, bringing its valuation down to 6,18,030.37 crore.

Also read: Upcoming IPOs: Nine public issues and one new listing scheduled for next week; check full list here

ICICI Bank's market cap declined by 11,179.27 crore to 7,77,795.90 crore, and ITC's valuation decreased by 9,987.78 crore, reaching 5,38,216.34 crore.

Reliance Industries remained the most valued firm among the top-10 companies, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, LIC, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, and ITC.

(With inputs from PTI)

 

Published: 16 Jun 2024, 12:06 PM IST
