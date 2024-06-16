Last week, five of the top-10 most valued firms collectively gained ₹85,582.21 crore in market valuation, driven by a positive trend in equities, with Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) leading the gains.

During the period, the BSE benchmark Sensex rose by 299.41 points or 0.39 per cent, reaching an all-time high of 77,145.46 on June 13.

Among the gainers were Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India, and LIC, while Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), ICICI Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, and ITC saw declines in their market valuations. These five companies together witnessed a decrease of ₹84,704.81 crore in their market capitalization.

LIC saw the largest increase, with its valuation rising by ₹46,425.48 crore to reach ₹6,74,877.25 crore.

HDFC Bank's market capitalization surged by ₹18,639.61 crore to ₹12,14,965.13 crore.

Reliance Industries added ₹10,216.41 crore to its valuation, reaching ₹19,98,957.88 crore.

State Bank of India's market cap rose by ₹9,192.35 crore to ₹7,49,845.89 crore, while Bharti Airtel gained ₹1,108.36 crore, ending at ₹8,11,524.37 crore.

However, Hindustan Unilever's valuation decreased by ₹22,885.02 crore to ₹5,82,522.41 crore.

TCS saw a decline of ₹22,052.24 crore in its market cap, settling at ₹13,86,433.05 crore, and Infosys lost ₹18,600.5 crore, bringing its valuation down to ₹6,18,030.37 crore.

ICICI Bank's market cap declined by ₹11,179.27 crore to ₹7,77,795.90 crore, and ITC's valuation decreased by ₹9,987.78 crore, reaching ₹5,38,216.34 crore.

Reliance Industries remained the most valued firm among the top-10 companies, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, LIC, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, and ITC.

(With inputs from PTI)

