Seven of the top-10 most valuable companies together added ₹1,40,430.45 crore in market capitalisation last week, in line with a bullish broader market trend with Reliance Industries emerging as the biggest gainer.

During the week, the BSE benchmark surged 812.67 points or 1.60 per cent.

The companies that witnessed gain in their valuation include Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, HDFC, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India and Bajaj Finance, while HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever and Kotak Mahindra Bank's market capitalisation declined.

The market valuation of Reliance Industries jumped by ₹74,329.95 crore to ₹12,94,038.34 crore, the most among the top-10 companies.

ICICI Bank added ₹22,943.86 crore to ₹4,47,323.82 crore in its valuation and Infosys witnessed a jump of ₹15,888.27 crore to ₹5,57,835.85 crore.

The market valuation of HDFC rallied ₹12,439.33 crore to ₹5,02,316.66 crore and that of Tata Consultancy Services gained ₹12,420.4 crore to ₹11,97,442.25 crore.

Bajaj Finance added ₹2,274.77 crore to take its valuation to ₹3,36,032.83 crore and State Bank of India's market capitalisation gained ₹133.87 crore to ₹3,50,915.73 crore.

In contrast, HDFC Bank's valuation declined ₹8,015.87 crore to ₹8,71,719.64 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever Limited dipped ₹6,684.48 crore to ₹5,26,747.02 crore.

The market capitalisation of Kotak Mahindra Bank plunged ₹6,160.88 crore to ₹3,86,580.16 crore.

In the ranking of ten most valued firms, Reliance Industries remained the most valued company followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, State Bank of India and Bajaj Finance.

