Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Market-cap of seven of top 10 firms zoom over 1.40 lakh cr; RIL biggest gainer
Labourers rest in front of an advertisement for Reliance Industries at a construction site in Mumbai.

Market-cap of seven of top 10 firms zoom over 1.40 lakh cr; RIL biggest gainer

1 min read . 10:50 AM IST PTI

  • The market valuation of Reliance Industries jumped by 74,329.95 crore to 12,94,038.34 crore, the most among the top-10 companies

Seven of the top-10 most valuable companies together added 1,40,430.45 crore in market capitalisation last week, in line with a bullish broader market trend with Reliance Industries emerging as the biggest gainer.

During the week, the BSE benchmark surged 812.67 points or 1.60 per cent.

During the week, the BSE benchmark surged 812.67 points or 1.60 per cent.

During the week, the BSE benchmark surged 812.67 points or 1.60 per cent.

The companies that witnessed gain in their valuation include Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, HDFC, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India and Bajaj Finance, while HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever and Kotak Mahindra Bank's market capitalisation declined.

The market valuation of Reliance Industries jumped by 74,329.95 crore to 12,94,038.34 crore, the most among the top-10 companies.

ICICI Bank added 22,943.86 crore to 4,47,323.82 crore in its valuation and Infosys witnessed a jump of 15,888.27 crore to 5,57,835.85 crore.

The market valuation of HDFC rallied 12,439.33 crore to 5,02,316.66 crore and that of Tata Consultancy Services gained 12,420.4 crore to 11,97,442.25 crore.

Bajaj Finance added 2,274.77 crore to take its valuation to 3,36,032.83 crore and State Bank of India's market capitalisation gained 133.87 crore to 3,50,915.73 crore.

In contrast, HDFC Bank's valuation declined 8,015.87 crore to 8,71,719.64 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever Limited dipped 6,684.48 crore to 5,26,747.02 crore.

The market capitalisation of Kotak Mahindra Bank plunged 6,160.88 crore to 3,86,580.16 crore.

In the ranking of ten most valued firms, Reliance Industries remained the most valued company followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, State Bank of India and Bajaj Finance.

