Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Market-cap of top 10 firms zoom over 5.13 lakh crore; banks steal the show
HDFC added 61,836.61 crore to take its valuation to 4,89,877.33 crore.

Market-cap of top 10 firms zoom over 5.13 lakh crore; banks steal the show

2 min read . 11:03 AM IST PTI

  • HDFC Bank was the biggest gainer from the pack as its market valuation jumped 1,13,516.92 crore to 8,79,735.51 crore
  • The valuation of State Bank of India zoomed 99,063.86 crore to reach 3,50,781.86 crore

New Delhi: Reflecting the optimistic broader market sentiment, the top 10 valued domestic companies together added a whopping 5,13,532.5 crore to their market valuation last week, with banking stocks stealing the limelight.

New Delhi: Reflecting the optimistic broader market sentiment, the top 10 valued domestic companies together added a whopping 5,13,532.5 crore to their market valuation last week, with banking stocks stealing the limelight.

In a remarkable trading week, the BSE benchmark Sensex rallied 4,445.86 points or 9.60 per cent. On Friday, the 30-share BSE benchmark briefly crossed the 51,000-level during the day.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

In a remarkable trading week, the BSE benchmark Sensex rallied 4,445.86 points or 9.60 per cent. On Friday, the 30-share BSE benchmark briefly crossed the 51,000-level during the day.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

HDFC Bank was the biggest gainer from the pack as its market valuation jumped 1,13,516.92 crore to 8,79,735.51 crore.

The valuation of State Bank of India zoomed 99,063.86 crore to reach 3,50,781.86 crore.

Shares of State Bank of India continued to rally on Friday, jumping over 11 per cent after the company's asset quality improved substantially in December quarter.

HDFC added 61,836.61 crore to take its valuation to 4,89,877.33 crore and the market capitalisation of ICICI Bank gained 53,606.61 crore to 4,24,379.96 crore.

The valuation of Kotak Mahindra Bank jumped 53,395.91 crore to 3,92,741.04 crore and that of Reliance Industries Limited by 51,254.37 crore to 12,19,708.39 crore.

Bajaj Finance added 48,375.71 crore taking its market valuation to 3,33,758.06 crore and Tata Consultancy Services witnessed a gain of 16,942.01 crore to 11,85,021.85 crore.

"This week witnessed the market riding the Budget wave while finding volatility by the end of the week. The rally was led by PSU banks in hopes of privatisation, NPA restructuring and strong quarterly results," according to Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

The market capitalisation of Infosys jumped 13,907.56 crore to 5,41,947.58 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever Limited gained 1,632.94 crore to 5,33,431.50 crore.

Reliance Industries Limited was leading the chart of the top-10 valued domestic companies followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Limited, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, State Bank of India and Bajaj Finance Limited.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.