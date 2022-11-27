Marketers must be flexible, without losing identity, in uncertain times

Meanwhile, Omnicom Group Inc. again increased its organic growth forecast for the year, as its chief executive said the advertising holding company is “well equipped to handle any economic downturn" even as uncertainty for the ad market lies ahead. The New York-based company, which owns agencies including BBDO, DDB and TBWA, said it was increasing its forecast for organic revenue growth to a range of 8% to 8.5% for 2022, up from an earlier forecast of 6.5% to 7%. Organic revenue growth is a metric that removes the effects of currency fluctuations, acquisitions and disposals.