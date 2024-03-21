Nifty 50 is up 1% this year so far; can it see a pre-election rally?
Experts say the next major trigger for the domestic market is the outcome of the General Elections 2024. The Nifty 50 typically exhibits upward momentum in the run-up to a general election.
With the Federal Reserve signalling potential rate cuts, the domestic market benchmark Nifty 50 recorded significant gains on Thursday, March 21. Despite these gains, the index has only risen by approximately one per cent for the calendar year 2024 (CY24).
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started