Markets are crazy enough without this kind of fight
Battling with a financial adviser who has wronged you is wildly expensive—and the fight will almost certainly happen in secret. That needs to change.
An honest, competent financial adviser who charges fair fees can be an investor’s best friend, especially in turbulent markets.