Markets are lulling themselves into a false sense of security

In its quarterly review published Monday, the Bank for International Settlements pointed out that the banks selling all these notes have been forced to take the other side of their clients’ bets. To hedge the risk, trading desks have been leaning against swings in stocks, selling them when they go up and buying large drops—a practice known as delta hedging. This has pulled down long-term volatility, making it cheaper to insure against it. In turn, this has resulted in a lower level for the widely tracked Cboe Volatility Index, or Vix.