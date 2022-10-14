Markets are topsy-turvy, and there’s worse: It’s hard to cushion your portfolio4 min read . Updated: 14 Oct 2022, 01:10 AM IST
Stocks and bonds are going down together—in a way they haven’t for years
Good news is bad news, and on Friday it was very good, and very bad. The monthly payrolls report showed a superstrong labor market, with more jobs created than expected and unemployment matching a 53-year low. Stocks dropped, as did bond prices, with bond yields up. Such is the world of high inflation—and it is creating serious problems for those trying to cushion their portfolios against severe loss.