Markets are topsy-turvy, and there’s worse: It’s hard to cushion your portfolio

A formal measure of the link between U.S. stocks and bond yields, the correlation, shows they have moved in opposite directions in the past 200 trading days more strongly than at any time since early 2007, just before the global financial crisis. The link is nowhere near as strong as in the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s. But if inflationary pressures become a permanent feature, stocks and bonds could end up trading like they did back then, making it far more expensive for investors to protect their holdings.