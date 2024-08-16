Markets are way out of line with reality, according to these measures

The pushback I most often receive from readers is that true investors should ignore the day-to-day swings in the markets that obsess traders and just buy and hold stocks. There’s a kernel of truth in this: Most fund managers underperform, so what chance do individuals dabbling in the markets have? Better to buy the index.

However, even the longest-term thinkers should adjust their portfolios when prices are way out of line with reality (the dot-com bubble or the Covid bust, bonds at close to zero yield, the SPAC/cannabis/clean energy bubble of late 2020-21). The question is how to judge.

I’ll consider three gauges here, the CAPE, the forward PE and the Fed Model. All show that the offers being presented by Mr. Market—as legendary investor Benjamin Graham personified it—are unattractive for large U.S. stocks at present. They are expensive not only compared with the past but compared with smaller stocks, foreign stocks, corporate bonds and Treasurys, too.

If these measures are right, the rebound of the past couple of weeks is a fools’ rally, and it’s time to switch away from the biggest stocks.

Long-term investors frequently cite CAPE, Yale Prof. Robert Shiller’s cyclically adjusted price-earnings measure. At 35 times the average of the past decade’s earnings, adjusted for inflation, the S&P 500 is the third most expensive since the 19th century, and pricier than at 1929’s high. The obvious conclusion is that the S&P is wildly expensive, and the biggest stocks even more so.

The forward price-to-earnings ratio doesn’t have the same history, beginning with consensus analyst forecasts compiled by IBES, now part of the London Stock Exchange Group, since 1985. Like CAPE, it suggests stocks are extremely expensive—cheaper than in 2000 or late 2020, but not by much.

The Fed Model, named by strategist Ed Yardeni in the late 1990s, attempts to compare stocks with bonds by comparing the earnings yield, or earnings per share divided by price, with bond yields. It is widely used to work out whether stocks are expensive or cheap compared with the safer alternative, Treasurys. At the moment, the Fed Model suggests they are very expensive indeed. They were even more expensive a month ago, before 10-year yields fell sharply, when the S&P 500 was the most expensive relative to bonds since 2002.

So far, so simple: sell! Unfortunately, long-term investing isn’t this easy. Each of the measures has pros and cons, and the cons have in the past led to some terrible investment decisions.

The CAPE reached its highest since 1929 in July 1997, when the gauge passed its Roaring Twenties peak shortly after Federal Reserve Chairman Alan Greenspan warned of “irrational exuberance" in the market. Exuberance there was, yet an investor who bought when Greenspan spoke has made an annualized return of 7% a year above inflation since. That’s better than U.S. stocks delivered since 1900, according to academics and market historians Elroy Dimson, Paul Marsh and Mike Staunton.

Worse still, the CAPE has been cheaper than its long-run average only once since then. True, this buy signal in March 2009 worked brilliantly, but investors using the measure are unlikely to have held on as the S&P soared straight back to being supposedly overvalued.

For CAPE to get back to its long-run average, there would have to be the mother of all crashes. A more likely explanation for CAPE’s levels: stocks have moved to higher valuations over the past century as mutual funds and ETFs made it easier and cheaper to buy equities, wealth increased and, since 1980, after-inflation interest rates tumbled.

The standard criticism of forward PE ratios is that they rely on analysts, mostly at big banks: Anything based on the Wall Street consensus should be treated with skepticism by long-term investors. I agree.

The Fed Model uses those same predicted earnings from analysts. It has also sent some truly heinous signals, such as suggesting in November 2007 that stocks were their cheapest compared with bonds since the data began in 1985. With the global financial crisis recession one month away, that was among the worst moments in history to buy stocks and sell Treasurys.

For all that, the measures are useful. When the gauges say stocks are expensive, returns over the next decade tend to be weak. When they say stocks are screamingly cheap, future returns are higher. The pattern holds most of the time from 1985 for all three, with CAPE and forward PE tightly linked to S&P 500 returns over the next 10 years, and the Fed Model a bit less so. Statistically, CAPE and forward PE explain about 85% of the change in returns, while the Fed Model explains 74% of performance of the S&P versus Treasurys since 1991 (it failed before that, as years ending in the dot-com bubble diverged significantly from its predictions).

It’s reasonable to quibble. These measures that worked well since the 1980s may be an artifact of a particular market environment, and fail if things change. They don’t work quite so well over periods other than 10 years, either, because their effectiveness is flattered by the famously bad decade from the dot-com boom to the financial-crisis bust. Plus of course they can’t be tested after 2014, as there’s no 10-year record yet.

Other things than the starting price—the economy, politics, geopolitics—matter of course, but these three approaches give broad direction without taking any of those into account.

Ben Graham was talking about individual stocks and bonds when he said that a margin of safety is “the secret of sound investment [distilled] into three words." But the principle applies to the market as a whole: Buy when valuations offer no margin of safety, and you shouldn’t be surprised when your portfolio doesn’t do particularly well. Right now there’s not much margin of safety.

