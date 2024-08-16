Markets are way out of line with reality, according to these measures
SummaryThree popular stock market valuation tools are saying the rebound of the past couple of weeks is a fools’ rally.
The pushback I most often receive from readers is that true investors should ignore the day-to-day swings in the markets that obsess traders and just buy and hold stocks. There’s a kernel of truth in this: Most fund managers underperform, so what chance do individuals dabbling in the markets have? Better to buy the index.