Markets are way out of line with reality, according to these measures

For all that, the measures are useful. When the gauges say stocks are expensive, returns over the next decade tend to be weak. When they say stocks are screamingly cheap, future returns are higher. The pattern holds most of the time from 1985 for all three, with CAPE and forward PE tightly linked to S&P 500 returns over the next 10 years, and the Fed Model a bit less so. Statistically, CAPE and forward PE explain about 85% of the change in returns, while the Fed Model explains 74% of performance of the S&P versus Treasurys since 1991 (it failed before that, as years ending in the dot-com bubble diverged significantly from its predictions).