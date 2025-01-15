Markets
The market in 2025 will be a story of two halves - challenges followed by opportunities, says Ashish Gupta of Axis MF
Dipti Sharma 8 min read 15 Jan 2025, 02:21 PM IST
SummaryThe first half will be more challenging because of slowing economic expansion and corporate earnings. By the second half, these headwinds should ease, with corporate India returning to double-digit earnings growth and presenting new opportunities, says Gupta.
Ashish Gupta, chief investment officer of Axis AMC, expects the stock markets in 2025 to be a story of two halves. The first half will be more challenging because of slow economic expansion and a slowdown in corporate earnings growth. By the second half, these headwinds should ease, with corporate India returning to double-digit earnings growth and presenting new opportunities, Gupta pointed out. Edited excerpts:
