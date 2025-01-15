Considering the Trump factor and the budget, what are the sectors that you like for 2025?

The market in 2025 will be a story of two halves. The first half will actually be more challenging… because there is slow economic growth and a slowdown in corporate earnings growth. We have seen that last two quarters earnings growth has been only about 6% or 7% for the Nifty. Even this quarter, it is likely that earnings growth will only be about 5% across multiple sectors, including auto, banks, and cement.