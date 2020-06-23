The Indian markets ended at three and half month high on Tuesday, mostly in sync with global indices, on the back of continued liquidity flows into equities. Markets were also optimistic due to de-escalation in border hostilities. The BSE Sensex ended at 35,430.43, up 519.11 points or 1.49%. The Nifty closed at 10,471, up 159.80 points or 1.55% .

Stocks in Asia Pacific were higher following a turbulent session as White House clarified that the US-China trade deal is not over. Markets in Hong Kong ended nearly 2% higher. Japan, China and Korea ended in green.

According Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd domestic sentiments were boosted on reports that the Indian and Chinese armies have reached a consensus to de-escalate tensions on the border. “The momentum was also supported by positive global cues and strong foreign fund inflows. Further, market is overlooking sharp rise in virus infections as the pace of covid-19 recoveries is increasing. On the global front, encouraging economic data and assurances from US President that the US-China trade deal remained fully intact, extended the gains in the world markets," he said.

Talks between senior commanders of India and China on Monday were held in "a cordial, positive and constructive atmosphere" with a "mutual consensus to disengage", said a Mint report. The talks indicate a possible easing of tensions--running high since May--between the two neighbours in the coming days.

Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd said that the news of disengagement between India and China has relieved participants, after days of heated arguments. “However, we may see a pause in the index ahead, citing a major hurdle at 10,525 level i.e. resistance zone of the long term moving average(200 EMA) on the daily chart," he added.

Meanwhile, BSE IT index ended with over 1% gains while Infosys, Wipro and HCL Technologies rising 2.39% despite the US suspending H-1B visa which is considered to be hurting the industry. US President Donald Trump suspended the entry into the United States of certain foreign workers, a move the White House said would help the coronavirus-battered economy, but which business groups strongly oppose.

According to Kotak Institutional Equities the suspension may impact IT companies especially since the process of awarding new H-1B visas starts in October but the impact may be contained due to aggressive localization in the last few years while potential decline in revenues in the current fiscal year will reduce demand for visa workers.

Wipro and HCL Technologies have the highest rate of localization followed by Infosys. Total initial H-1B petitions approved in FY2019 (September fiscal year-ends) stood at 757, 605, 454 and 1,733 for Infosys, Wipro, HCL Technologies and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) respectively.

Among other asset classes Indian rupee gained 0.50% to close at 75.65 against the US dollar.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via