According Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd domestic sentiments were boosted on reports that the Indian and Chinese armies have reached a consensus to de-escalate tensions on the border. “The momentum was also supported by positive global cues and strong foreign fund inflows. Further, market is overlooking sharp rise in virus infections as the pace of covid-19 recoveries is increasing. On the global front, encouraging economic data and assurances from US President that the US-China trade deal remained fully intact, extended the gains in the world markets," he said.