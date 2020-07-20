Markets at 4.5-month high despite rapidly rising Covid-19 cases

“The earnings results declared so far have been positive, as the sectoral leaders, especially in the IT and banking sector, have emerged better than expected in a quarter that was considered to be a washout, in terms of business. These two ndices were also the main gainers in today’s trade. Uptrend may continue but it will be stock specific and investors seem to be looking at the earnings commentary for further direction,"Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said.