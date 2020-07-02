Markets at 4-month high as virus vaccine hopes drive hope rally

Besides Indian markets have also been on an upmove mostly on optimism that macro economic condition will be recovering after gradual unlocking of the country. However, there are still strict lockdowns in few cities as number of new cases of coronavirus cases are rapidly rising. According to Care Ratings, the restriction on movement of people translates into fall in demand for goods and services and further exacerbates the low-consumption growth syndrome that pervaded for three years now. “Job losses and pay cuts will add to the stickiness in spending even during the festival time. It is assumed that good rural income cannot compensate for this loss of purchasing power which is topped with uncertainty. Also, in this scenario a direct fiscal stimulus has been ruled out for the year. If, however, there is a surprise package, then the forecast could change," it said.