Markets at 4-month high on global rally and as India-China tension eases

However, analysts at Nomura are concerned that a flattening mobility curve amid a rising pandemic curve is a key risk. The Center for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) weekly data suggest that, over the past 15 days, the overall unemployment rate inched up by to 8.9% for the week ended 5 July. Power demand contracted by 5.8% week-on-week (seasonally adjusted) for the week to 5 July after growth of 4.1% in the prior week. “While business resumption continued in June, activity remains about ~30pp below pre-pandemic levels. So the normalisation is still far from complete, and activity appears to be plateauing at a lower level.," it added.