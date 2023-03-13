Markets at 5-month low: Sensex erases 2,110 pts, Nifty slips 600 pts in 3 days

Markets at 5-month low: Sensex erases 2,110 pts, Nifty slips 600 pts in 3 days1 min read . Updated: 13 Mar 2023, 05:41 PM IST
- On Monday, except for Tech Mahindra, all other major stocks on Sensex were in the red. IndusInd Bank, SBI, M&M, Infosys, Bajaj Finserv, and Axis Bank were the top losers. Heavyweight Reliance Industries also hit a new 52-week low before ending lower by 1.7%.
The start of the week was a bloodbath for Indian markets on Monday as Sensex and Nifty plummeted by around 1.5% each. The sharp selloff in global cues dragged domestic equities after the US banks' failure saga. India's volatility index skyrocketed by nearly 21%, making it the largest single-day upside in a year. Due to the steep bearish tone, Indian benchmarks are at a five-month low. The benchmarks have been in red for three consecutive days.
