Markets at 5-month low: Sensex erases 2,110 pts, Nifty slips 600 pts in 3 days

The start of the week was a bloodbath for Indian markets on Monday as Sensex and Nifty plummeted by around 1.5% each. The sharp selloff in global cues dragged domestic equities after the US banks' failure saga. India's volatility index skyrocketed by nearly 21%, making it the largest single-day upside in a year. Due to the steep bearish tone, Indian benchmarks are at a five-month low. The benchmarks have been in red for three consecutive days.

