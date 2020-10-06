Markets at 7-month high as firm macro builds investor optimism

Indian markets rallied over 1% to end at seven-month high on Tuesday as expectation of better September quarter corporate earnings, improvement in domestic economic macro data and uptick in the global markets improved investor sentiment. Appointment of new external members of monetary policy committee (MPC) also raised hopes of an interest rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India in the upcoming review.

The BSE Sensex ended at 39,574.57, adding 600.87 points or 1.54%. The Nifty was at 11,662.40, climbing 159.05 points or 1.38%.

Markets in other regions of Asia Pacific were higher. Asian markets ended on a strong note after US President Donald Trump was discharged from hospital following treatment for Covid-19 while prospects for a fresh US stimulus package appeared to brighten, analysts said.

“On the domestic side, lowest covid-19 cases reported in India over the last 42 days spurred sentiments. Moreover, sentiment turned buoyant following positive management commentary for Q2 earnings In addition, impressive September Auto monthly sales volume, gradual re-opening of lockdown and strong domestic economy data also provided support to the market," Siddhartha Khemka, head-retail research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

The September quarter earnings season will kickstart with TCS reporting September quarter performance on Wednesday. Analysts are expecting TCS to see a firm Q2 results based on health deal pipeline and cut in discretionary spends.

"Markets are booming to a new level in anticipation of better Q2FY21 results, clear improvement in domestic economic data and uptick in the global market. The IT and banking sectors will be in focus, in the coming weeks. Banks are showing healthy deposits and advance growth, with signs of recovery in growth to pre-covid level, while positive SC verdict is also expected next week regarding moratorium," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services said.

India’s services sector showed signs of recovery with the purchasing managers' index (PMI) for services rising to 49.8 in September from 41.8 in previous month, according to data analytics firm IHS Markit.

Meanwhile, as the Reserve Bank of India will review monetary policy with the new MPC from 7 to 9 October, economists are expecting a dovish tilt to the central bank’s commentary on inflation.

“We continue to expect a policy pause this week, followed by a cumulative 50 basis points (bps) of policy easing. Overall, we believe that the new external members are more neutral-to-dovish in their policy views, which will tilt the overall MPC in a dovish direction. However, we do not expect any immediate impact on policy, given the current high levels of inflation," Nomura.

