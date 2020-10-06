Markets at 7-month high as firm macro builds investor optimism

"Markets are booming to a new level in anticipation of better Q2FY21 results, clear improvement in domestic economic data and uptick in the global market. The IT and banking sectors will be in focus, in the coming weeks. Banks are showing healthy deposits and advance growth, with signs of recovery in growth to pre-covid level, while positive SC verdict is also expected next week regarding moratorium," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services said.