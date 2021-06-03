Markets at fresh closing high ahead of RBI monetary policy review

“While policy rates are likely to be unchanged, it will be key to see of RBI MPC suggests any changes to growth forecast. Q1 FY22 so far has been muted given the pandemic and resultant localised lockdowns. Bond markets would also be eager to see GSAP (government securities acquisition programme) 2.0 announcement for July-September quarter, as government bond supply may not be met with commensurate demand. Bottomline, despite inaction on rates front, walk the talk will be key to market movement post policy," said Lakshmi Iyer, CIO (debt) and head products, Kotak Mutual Fund.