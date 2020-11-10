Markets at fresh peak, investor wealth swells

“The markets continued their upward trajectory across indexes and segments based on positive global developments emanating from the fact that more orderly conditions and aggressive pro-growth strategies may prevail with a change of regime in the US. The prospects of higher fiscal and monetary expansion is giving the markets greater comfort on liquidity and interest rates. This is the best thing to happen for the markets, which have been fuelled by liquidity since the pandemic," said Joseph Thomas, head of research, Emkay Wealth Management.