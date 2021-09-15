Markets at fresh record high as investors risk appetite improves

“While companies have started passing on the rising input costs to consumers (led by elevated and rigid domestic retail fuel prices, ongoing supply chain disruptions globally including the integrated circuit shortage, higher shipping rates etc) despite weak demand, the government announced administrative measures to soften the cost pressures (for instance, basic customs duty on palm oil was further reduced to 2.5% from 15% earlier. The global commodity prices also seem to have plateaued and could provide support over the coming months. Going forward, we think a calibrated reduction of the indirect tax component of retail fuel prices by the government can also help to offset some of these building price pressures," she said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}