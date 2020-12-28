Markets at fresh record highs led by US stimulus, Brexit deal

Indian markets kicked off the last trading week of 2020 on a positive note mostly led by global triggers. The global markets cheered the news of the $2.3 trillion stimulus announced in the US and the historic post- Brexit trade deal struck between the UK and European Union while advances in rollout of covid-19 vaccines in India uplifted sentiments of domestic investors. Both the benchmark indices ended at fresh record high on Monday with the BSE Sensex closing at 47,353.75, up 380.21 points or 0.81%. The Nifty ended at 13,873.20, up 123.95 points or 0.90%.

Global shares rose on Monday after US President Donald Trump signed a $2.3 trillion spending package and as investors continued to celebrate a last-minute trade deal clinched between Britain and the European Union. By backing down from his earlier threat to block the bipartisan bill, Trump allowed millions of Americans to continue receiving unemployment benefits and averted a federal government shutdown.

After the last-minute post-Brexit deal struck last week, the UK parliament will vote on the deal Wednesday.

Among other Asian Pacific markets, in Japan, the Nikkei gained 0.74%, while the Topix index advanced 0.54%. South Korea’s Kospi closed fractionally higher.

“The advancement of a rollout of covid-19 vaccines in India too uplifted domestic sentiments, leading to positive momentum across all the sectors. We can expect the momentum to be maintained as investors are focusing more on the positive side of these events and are not worried about the peak valuations and lockdowns triggered by the new strain of virus," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial services.

As we enter 2021, the Indian markets are sitting at all-time high, showing resilience on the back of abundant liquidity, positive developments on the vaccine front and signs of economic recovery. Foreign institutional investors have invested $22.56 billion in Indian shares in 2020 so far, highest since 2012. Last year, FIIs were net buyers of Indian equities worth $14.23 billion.

Domestic institutional investors including mutual funds and banks are net sellers of Indian shares in 2020, first time in six years. In this year so far, DIIs were net sellers worth ₹30724.26 crore while they bought ₹42229 crore in previous year.

In December, FIIs were net buyers of domestic shares worth $6.45 billion while DIIs continued to sell for a third consecutive month, dumping equities worth ₹33051.41 crore in December.

“Liquidity rush boosted by low or zero interest rates abroad is boosting stock markets across the globe. Absence of negative triggers is resulting in the current upward momentum being continued," Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities said.

(Reuters contributed to the story)

