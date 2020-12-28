Markets at fresh record highs led by US stimulus, Brexit deal

Indian markets kicked off the last trading week of 2020 on a positive note mostly led by global triggers. The global markets cheered the news of the $2.3 trillion stimulus announced in the US and the historic post-Brexit trade deal struck between the UK and European Union while advances in rollout of covid-19 vaccines in India uplifted sentiments of domestic investors. Both the benchmark indices ended at fresh record high on Monday with the BSE Sensex closing at 47,353.75, up 380.21 points or 0.81%. The Nifty ended at 13,873.20, up 123.95 points or 0.90%.