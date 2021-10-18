Markets at new highs, investors turn focus on Q2 earnings

Vinod Nair, head of research, Geojit Financial Services said, “The domestic market traded at record highs withstanding the weak trends in the global market due to disappointing Chinese GDP numbers and global inflationary pressure as a result of energy shortage. Chinese GDP grew by just 4.9% during the July-September quarter owing to lower than expected growth in industrial activity. However, the trend in the Indian market was bullish as PSU Banks, Metals, IT and Energy stocks took charge of the rally."