Markets at new record closing high as economy gradually unlocks

Aditi Nayar, Chief Economist, ICRA Ltd said “Higher spending towards free food grains until Diwali and wider vaccine provision, the already announced enhancement in fertiliser subsidy, as well as the likely enlargement in the MGNREGA allocation, now clearly outweigh the savings of around Rs. 1.0 trillion from the prepayment of the Food Corporation of India’s (FCI) liabilities in FY2021, indicating a net expansion in expenditure above the level budgeted for FY2022. This in addition to the potential sharper slippage in disinvestment inflows relative to the higher-than-budgeted surplus transfer by the RBI, suggests a high likelihood that the Government of India's fiscal deficit will exceed the budgeted ₹15.1 trillion. With fiscal costs mounting amid rising crude oil prices, G-sec yields will display a hardening bias despite the announcement of G-SAP 2.0."